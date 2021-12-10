'Getting started in 3, 2, 1': Rohit Sharma returns to nets after being named ODI captain; shares video

India's newly-appointed white-ball captain Rohit Sharma on Friday took to his official Instagram account to share a video from nets, as he gears up for the Test series in South Africa. Team India will return to action on December 26 in the first Test of the three-game series in Centurion.

Rohit was appointed the captain of the ODI side on Wednesday; less than a month after he was named the T20I skipper. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, will continue on his role as the Test captain.

The Indian opener began his tenure as full-time captain in T20Is with a 3-0 win over New Zealand last month. He was eventually rested for the Test series against the ‘BlackCaps’. Rohit was also named the new vice-captain of Team India in Tests, succeeding Ajinkya Rahane.

“Getting started in 3…2…1,” wrote Rohit.

Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on Thursday that Virat Kohli's decision to relinquish the T20I captaincy resulted in him being removed as India's one-day skipper, as selectors did not want to have two different white-ball captains.

"The board and selectors had asked Virat to rethink his decision to quit T20 captaincy. He had declined the suggestion at the time," Ganguly had said.

"The selectors were uncomfortable with the idea of having two captains for white-ball cricket."

India had reached the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2019 under Kohli but exited from the group stage at this year's Twenty20 World Cup.