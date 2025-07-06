Gill delighted to ‘compartmentalise’ captaincy, batting

New Delhi: By Saturday evening, it had become evident that India were looking to bury England under the sheer weight of runs before they declared with a 607-run lead. Eventually, they won the Edgbaston Test by 336 runs, the biggest away win for India in terms of runs. It is also the first instance of an Asian team winning a Test at the venue where India had gone winless in their previous eight attempts. India's captain Shubman Gill scored 430 runs across the two innings -- the second highest aggregate ever in a Test. (AP)

India were able to pick 20 wickets in the match without spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, but a big reason why they were able to outbat England on a featherbed was because of the sublime touch skipper Shubman Gill was in.

He scored 430 runs across the two innings -- the second highest aggregate ever in a Test -- and became the first batter to score 250+ and 150+ runs in the same Test. “On this kind of wicket we knew that if we got 400-500 runs, it would be enough. Not every game will be like Headingley,” said Gill at the post-match presentation, after collecting the Player-of-the-Match award.

Gill’s batting credentials in England faced questions going into the series, but with three triple figure knocks in the series, and a whopping 585 runs in four innings so far, the new skipper seems to be relishing leading from the front.

Asked about his being able to compartmentalise batting and captaincy, Gill said, “I am definitely feeling comfortable with my game, and if we are able to win the series with my contributions, it’ll be great.”

“As I said before, I want to play as a batsman, and go out as a batsman and make decisions as a batsman. Sometimes you won’t take some risks when you’re thinking as a captain which you have to do as a batsman.”

Gill will next head to Lord’s for his first Test at the iconic venue. He confirmed that Bumrah will “definitely” return for the match which begins on July 10 after being rested for the second Test to manage his workload.

“Very excited for that (Lord’s Test). Probably the most iconic cricket stadium in the world and as a kid everyone dreams about playing there. I think there is no bigger honour than to be able to captain your country and lead your team there.”