Search Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Gill delighted to ‘compartmentalise’ captaincy, batting

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 11:46 PM IST

The new skipper struck 269 and 161 and led impressively in the 336-run win over England, to level the series 1-1

New Delhi: By Saturday evening, it had become evident that India were looking to bury England under the sheer weight of runs before they declared with a 607-run lead. Eventually, they won the Edgbaston Test by 336 runs, the biggest away win for India in terms of runs. It is also the first instance of an Asian team winning a Test at the venue where India had gone winless in their previous eight attempts.

India's captain Shubman Gill scored 430 runs across the two innings -- the second highest aggregate ever in a Test. (AP)
India's captain Shubman Gill scored 430 runs across the two innings -- the second highest aggregate ever in a Test. (AP)

India were able to pick 20 wickets in the match without spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, but a big reason why they were able to outbat England on a featherbed was because of the sublime touch skipper Shubman Gill was in.

He scored 430 runs across the two innings -- the second highest aggregate ever in a Test -- and became the first batter to score 250+ and 150+ runs in the same Test. “On this kind of wicket we knew that if we got 400-500 runs, it would be enough. Not every game will be like Headingley,” said Gill at the post-match presentation, after collecting the Player-of-the-Match award.

Gill’s batting credentials in England faced questions going into the series, but with three triple figure knocks in the series, and a whopping 585 runs in four innings so far, the new skipper seems to be relishing leading from the front.

Asked about his being able to compartmentalise batting and captaincy, Gill said, “I am definitely feeling comfortable with my game, and if we are able to win the series with my contributions, it’ll be great.”

“As I said before, I want to play as a batsman, and go out as a batsman and make decisions as a batsman. Sometimes you won’t take some risks when you’re thinking as a captain which you have to do as a batsman.”

Gill will next head to Lord’s for his first Test at the iconic venue. He confirmed that Bumrah will “definitely” return for the match which begins on July 10 after being rested for the second Test to manage his workload.

“Very excited for that (Lord’s Test). Probably the most iconic cricket stadium in the world and as a kid everyone dreams about playing there. I think there is no bigger honour than to be able to captain your country and lead your team there.”

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / Gill delighted to ‘compartmentalise’ captaincy, batting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On