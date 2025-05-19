New Delhi, Shubman Gill is a "thinking cricketer" but it is difficult to predict whether he would be able to replicate his T20 captaincy success in the Test format if handed the reins of the Indian team, feels Gujarat Titans assistant coach Ashish Kapoor. Gill is a thinking cricketer, but too early to judge his Test captaincy credentials: Ashish Kapoor

Gill, who led GT to the IPL playoffs this season, is being seen as a potential successor to Rohit Sharma in the traditional format following the latter's recent retirement.

"If you see Shubman as a batsman, or basically as a cricketer, whether he's a good thinker or not, I think he's a good thinker of his own game," Kapoor said at the post-match press conference on Sunday night.

"I've seen him since the Under-16 days. In fact, I've done two camps with him at the NCA. Even back then, he used his brain a lot more than many others his age. And that's a key quality for a captain — to not just think for yourself but for the ten other players as well, and plan how to win matches."

India are set to play five Tests in England starting June 20 in Leeds, with the announcement of the new Test captain expected this week.

Asked how Gill may fare as a red-ball captain if given the opportunity, Kapoor said it is difficult to judge leadership capabilities based on limited experience.

"I'm not an astrologer. We're watching him lead in T20 cricket, but when Dhoni was named captain for the World Cup , he hadn't captained anywhere. Nobody knew back then that he'd go on to become one of the world's best captains," said the former India spinner.

"If you had asked someone at that time — even Dhoni himself — what they thought of his captaincy, there would've been no answer. You have to observe a player over a period of time before making any judgment. Shubman hasn't even started yet, so it's very difficult to say."

Kapoor also praised Sai Sudharsan for sticking to the traditional cricketing strokes, which helped him emerge as the top run-getter this IPL season.

"I think they understand the game well themselves. They're smart cricketers, smart kids. Sure, you have to keep telling them sometimes, but he analyses his own game. He wants to attack," Kapoor said.

"If you see even his attacking shots are still boundaries. If he gets that one ball which is short or something, he gets a six. But the rest are proper cricket, attacking shots along the ground.

"He's more aware to play these shots at the start of his innings, the percentage was less last year, which has become better this year."

We still have a chance to qualify if we win both games: Abishek Porel

===============================================

Delhi Capitals suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat against GT despite posting a competitive 199 for three but Abishek Porel believes the team still has a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

"We played good cricket, but we were a little behind in some moments — that's why we couldn't win. But we still have two games left, and if we win both, we still have a chance to qualify," the 22-year-old said.

DC mentor Kevin Pietersen has been working closely with Abishek, especially on range-hitting.

"The experience with Kevin Pietersen has been great. He guides us on what to do and what to avoid. He appreciates us when we do something right, but more importantly, he supports us the most when we fail.

"The entire team management keeps reminding us that we can still bounce back. This is my second season, and ups and downs are part of the game. But I'm learning with every match."

DC have been experimenting with their opening combination. Abishek opened alongside Faf du Plessis in a few matches before being moved to No. 3.

"It's totally up to the team management. I'll play wherever they want me to. I don't think it matters whether I bat at No. 3 or open. I'm focused on doing whatever the team needs me to do."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.