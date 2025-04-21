Kolkata, Skipper Shubman Gill's elegant 90 off 55 balls on a challenging Eden Gardens pitch was complemented well by a disciplined bowling from Gujarat Titans as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders succumbed to a 39-run loss in an IPL match here on Monday. Gill's grace, Rashid's resurgence propel Gujarat Titans to commanding win over KKR

Gill's innings, adorned with 10 fours and three sixes, along with Sai Sudharsan's 36-ball 52, his fifth fifty in six matches, that made him the first player this season to surpass 400 runs to reclaim the Orange Cap, laid the foundation for GT's total of 198 for 3 after KKR opted to bowl on tacky track.

The total, which was well calculated and strategised by GT, proved more than enough as GT bowlers led brilliantly by Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna's identical figures of 2/25 restricted KKR to 159 for 8.

It was yet another low for the defending champions after their horror show of 95 all out while chasing 112 in the last match as their batting looked woefully out of depth and succumbed to their third defeat in four matches at home, and fifth overall from eight games.

For GT, this victory marked their sixth win in eight matches, consolidating their position at the top of the IPL standings with 12 points, two clear of Delhi Capitals.

KKR's chase faltered early as Mohammed Siraj removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 1 in the opening over.

Sunil Narine's brief 17-run cameo ended with his dismissal by Rashid, who found his mojo back after an indifferent start to the season.

The wily Afghan spinner, who had been under scrutiny for his recent performances, delivered a tight spell beautifully exploiting the conditions to return with 2/25 including the prized scalp of Andre Russell .

His control and variations on the slow Eden pitch signaled a return to form.

He showcased his prowess by conceding just five runs in his two-over spell.

In-form seamer seamer Prasidh also showed his magic in the back-end as he dismissed Ramandeep Singh and Moeen Ali in successive balls as it was all but over for KKR at 119 for 7 in 16.3 overs.

KKR's innings stagnated during the middle overs, with Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer struggling to accelerate against GT's spinners in a phase where for 36 balls they failed to get a boundary.

Sai Kishore's economical 1/19 in three overs further tightened the screws, leading to Rahane's stumping for 50 off the bowling of Washington Sundar and Iyer's departure for 14 from 19 balls.

Requiring 108 runs from the final 45 balls, KKR's hopes rested on Russell and Rinku Singh. However, the mounting required run rate proved insurmountable against GT's disciplined attack.

Earlier, opting to bowl, KKR's bowlers faced an early onslaught as Gill and Sudharsan forged a 114-run opening stand.

Sudharsan's consistent form earned him the Orange Cap, becoming the first player this season to surpass 400 runs.

Jos Buttler, entering with momentum from a previous unbeaten 97, was contained to an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls, unable to find the boundary ropes as expected but GT managed to score a par score on this challenging conditions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.