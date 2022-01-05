Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Glenn Maxwell tests positive for Covid-19 amid virus crisis in BBL

Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test on Wednesday and he is now waiting for his RT-PCR results.
Glenn Maxwell in action for Melbourne Stars in BBL.(Twitter/StarsBBL)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 08:14 AM IST
ANI | , Melbourne

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars on Wednesday confirmed that its skipper Glenn Maxwell has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test after the game against the Melbourne Renegades and has since undertaken a PCR test and is currently isolating," stated an official release.

The all-rounder is the 13th Melbourne Stars player to test positive for Covid-19.

Maxwell had led a depleted Melbourne Stars in their last two fixtures against Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades.

A number of Brisbane Heat players had also returned positive rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 on Tuesday and this forced the BBL to change three matches at the last minute.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
