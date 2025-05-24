Lucknow [India] May 24 : Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins highlighted his team's strong all-around effort in the ongoing Indian Premier League , even if it's a bit late. "Good all-around effort with both bat and ball": Pat Cummins reflects on SRH's victory over RCB

He praised the addition of Nitish Reddy as a sixth bowling option and acknowledged the power of Ishan Kishan. Despite misreading the wicket, Cummins commended Eshan Malinga's impact, calling him a valuable find.

Pat Cummins and Nitish Reddy shine as Hyderabad post a commanding victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League , on Friday at Lucknow.

"Little bit too late this season, but good all-around effort with both bat and ball. Now that Nitish is back bowling, does feels like we've a genuine sixth bowler. Abhishek's always telling me that he's a good option and I should use him. So much power for someone who's not as tall as some others . We actually misread the wicket. Thought it might have been a 170 wicket, and then all the batters came back and said it's a really good wicket and to keep going. He's been great . Wherever you bowl him, he's taken wickets. He's got plenty of tools - the fast yorker and the great dipping slower ball. Has been a find this season." Pat Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

RCB were bowled out for 189-10, falling short of 42 runs to chase a massive target of 232. After this defeat, RCB is placed third in the IPL points table, with 17 points, eight wins, four defeats, and a no-result match. On the other hand, SRH is placed eighth with five wins and seven defeats in 13 matches; they have 10 points.

Pat Cummins was the pick of the Hyderabad bowlers, and Malinga was also impressive, picking up two wickets; the rest of the Hyderabad bowlers took a wicket each.

