Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"Good all-around effort with both bat and ball": Pat Cummins reflects on SRH's victory over RCB

ANI |
May 24, 2025 04:02 AM IST

He praised the addition of Nitish Reddy as a sixth bowling option and acknowledged the power of Ishan Kishan. Despite misreading the wicket, Cummins commended Malinga's impact, calling him a valuable find.

Lucknow [India] May 24 : Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins highlighted his team's strong all-around effort in the ongoing Indian Premier League , even if it's a bit late.

"Good all-around effort with both bat and ball": Pat Cummins reflects on SRH's victory over RCB
"Good all-around effort with both bat and ball": Pat Cummins reflects on SRH's victory over RCB

He praised the addition of Nitish Reddy as a sixth bowling option and acknowledged the power of Ishan Kishan. Despite misreading the wicket, Cummins commended Eshan Malinga's impact, calling him a valuable find.

Pat Cummins and Nitish Reddy shine as Hyderabad post a commanding victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League , on Friday at Lucknow.

"Little bit too late this season, but good all-around effort with both bat and ball. Now that Nitish is back bowling, does feels like we've a genuine sixth bowler. Abhishek's always telling me that he's a good option and I should use him. So much power for someone who's not as tall as some others . We actually misread the wicket. Thought it might have been a 170 wicket, and then all the batters came back and said it's a really good wicket and to keep going. He's been great . Wherever you bowl him, he's taken wickets. He's got plenty of tools - the fast yorker and the great dipping slower ball. Has been a find this season." Pat Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

RCB were bowled out for 189-10, falling short of 42 runs to chase a massive target of 232. After this defeat, RCB is placed third in the IPL points table, with 17 points, eight wins, four defeats, and a no-result match. On the other hand, SRH is placed eighth with five wins and seven defeats in 13 matches; they have 10 points.

Pat Cummins was the pick of the Hyderabad bowlers, and Malinga was also impressive, picking up two wickets; the rest of the Hyderabad bowlers took a wicket each.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with, RCB vs SRH LiveWest Indies vs Ireland Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with, RCB vs SRH LiveWest Indies vs Ireland Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / "Good all-around effort with both bat and ball": Pat Cummins reflects on SRH's victory over RCB
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On