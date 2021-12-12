Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Got a lot of confidence in my game’: Australia's Alex Carey excited for Adelaide Test
cricket

‘Got a lot of confidence in my game’: Australia's Alex Carey excited for Adelaide Test

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey said that he has a lot of confidence in his game and he is now looking forward to the Adelaide Test.
File image of Alex Carey(Getty Images)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 09:42 AM IST
ANI |

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey said that he has a lot of confidence in his game and he is now looking forward to the Adelaide Test against England.

Carey created a record for taking most catches (8) on Test debut as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

"I've got lots of confidence in my game. I guess playing a little bit of white-ball cricket for Australia helps that. Once the bowler is running in, I focus on the ball and that is the same with the bat. Obviously your first Test you've got a bit going through your mind," ESPNcricinfo quoted Carey as saying.

"It didn't take me too long I guess to get into the rhythm. Probably a few overs and then we're playing cricket again. It was great fun. I guess as a wicketkeeper you're only going to get judged on catches taken or catches dropped," he added.

Further talking about the day-night Test, Carey said: "I'm really excited to now head to Adelaide. We all know what the pink-ball Test means. It's a really good atmosphere in Adelaide. But growing up watching games there and to have my family there is going to be very exciting. And obviously, winning this Test puts us in a good place to hopefully start really well on Thursday."

RELATED STORIES

Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday.

Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9*) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs.

Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4. England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP