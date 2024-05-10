Ahmedabad [India], : After his side's 60-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024, Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran said they need to keep their heads up. "Gotta keep our heads up": PBKS skipper Sam Curran after defeat to RCB

Following the loss at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, the Punjab Kings are out of the tournament as they stand in ninth place in the IPL 2024 standings with 8 points after winning four of 12 matches. They have a net run rate of -0.423.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

While speaking after the match, Curran said there have been lots of positive signs in the ongoing season of the IPL 2024.

He further added they need to keep learning and become better in the future. The skipper also apologised to the home fans after conceding a defeat against RCB.

"A lot of positive signs throughout the season, but not enough to get over the line unfortunately. We knew that we had the best side for the rest of the tournament and feel gutted for the team. Gotta keep our heads up, keep learning and keep becoming better. Really enjoyed leading a great bunch of guys, would have loved a few more wins. We had some highs, and some record run-chases as well. Lots of disappointment and apologies to the fans, we will keep fighting. The ups and downs have been quite tough, but you gotta keep learning and keep working hard," Curran said.

Recapping the match, PBKS opted to field first after winning the toss. After the dismissal of skipper Faf Du Plessis and Will Jacks early, Virat and Rajat Patidar steadied the RCB's ship with a 76-run stand, keeping the strike rate high. Then, a fine knock by Cameron Green and his 92-run stand with Virat powered RCB to 241/7 in their 20 overs.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Vidwath Kaverappa also did fine on his debut.

In the run-chase of 242 runs for PBKS, Rilee Rossouw , Shashank Singh and Jonny Bairstow looked dangerous, but lost their wickets on crucial stages.

The rest of the batters could not really put up a fight and lost the game by 60 runs as PBKS bundled out for 181 runs.

Mohammed Siraj was the top bowler for RCB with 3/43. Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson and Swapnil Singh also took two wickets.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.