Sydney [Australia], : Six-time champions Australia will commence their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign against a qualifier, as the groups and fixtures for this year's event in Bangladesh were revealed on Sunday. Groups, fixtures revealed for Women's T20 World Cup

Australia won a record sixth title against hosts South Africa in Cape Town last year and have been drawn alongside 2020 runners-up India, Trans-Tasman rival New Zealand, Asian side Pakistan and a qualifier team in Group A for the ninth edition of the event that will be held in Bangladesh in October.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

South Africa and England are placed alongside 2016 champions West Indies, hosts Bangladesh and a second qualifier in Group B.

Each side will play four group matches at the tournament, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the cut-throat semi-finals on 17 and 18 October ahead of the Final in Dhaka on 20 October.

In total, there will be 23 matches played across 19 days in Dhaka and Sylhet, with reserve days in place for both semi-finals and the final should they be required.

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qualifier 1

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2

Fixtures

October 3: England v South Africa, Dhaka

October 3: Bangladesh v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 4: Australia v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 4: India v New Zealand, Sylhet

October 5: South Africa v West Indies, Dhaka

October 5: Bangladesh v England, Dhaka

October 6: New Zealand v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 6: India v Pakistan, Sylhet

October 7: West Indies v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 8: Australia v Pakistan, Sylhet

October 9: Bangladesh v West Indies, Dhaka

October 9: India v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 10: South Africa v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 11: Australia v New Zealand, Sylhet

October 11: Pakistan v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 12: England v West Indies, Dhaka

October 12: Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka

October 13: Pakistan v New Zealand, Sylhet

October 13: India v Australia, Sylhet

October 14: England v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 17: First semi-final, Sylhet

October 18: Second semi-final, Dhaka

October 20: Final, Dhaka.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.