 Groups, fixtures revealed for Women's T20 World Cup | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Groups, fixtures revealed for Women's T20 World Cup

ANI |
May 05, 2024 02:30 PM IST

Six-time champions Australia will commence their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign against a qualifier, as the groups and fixtures for this year's event in Bangladesh were revealed on Sunday.

Sydney [Australia], : Six-time champions Australia will commence their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign against a qualifier, as the groups and fixtures for this year's event in Bangladesh were revealed on Sunday.

Groups, fixtures revealed for Women's T20 World Cup
Groups, fixtures revealed for Women's T20 World Cup

Australia won a record sixth title against hosts South Africa in Cape Town last year and have been drawn alongside 2020 runners-up India, Trans-Tasman rival New Zealand, Asian side Pakistan and a qualifier team in Group A for the ninth edition of the event that will be held in Bangladesh in October.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

South Africa and England are placed alongside 2016 champions West Indies, hosts Bangladesh and a second qualifier in Group B.

Each side will play four group matches at the tournament, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the cut-throat semi-finals on 17 and 18 October ahead of the Final in Dhaka on 20 October.

In total, there will be 23 matches played across 19 days in Dhaka and Sylhet, with reserve days in place for both semi-finals and the final should they be required.

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qualifier 1

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2

Fixtures

October 3: England v South Africa, Dhaka

October 3: Bangladesh v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 4: Australia v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 4: India v New Zealand, Sylhet

October 5: South Africa v West Indies, Dhaka

October 5: Bangladesh v England, Dhaka

October 6: New Zealand v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 6: India v Pakistan, Sylhet

October 7: West Indies v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 8: Australia v Pakistan, Sylhet

October 9: Bangladesh v West Indies, Dhaka

October 9: India v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 10: South Africa v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 11: Australia v New Zealand, Sylhet

October 11: Pakistan v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 12: England v West Indies, Dhaka

October 12: Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka

October 13: Pakistan v New Zealand, Sylhet

October 13: India v Australia, Sylhet

October 14: England v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 17: First semi-final, Sylhet

October 18: Second semi-final, Dhaka

October 20: Final, Dhaka.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, PBKS vs CSK Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Groups, fixtures revealed for Women's T20 World Cup
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On