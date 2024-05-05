Groups, fixtures revealed for Women's T20 World Cup
Six-time champions Australia will commence their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign against a qualifier, as the groups and fixtures for this year's event in Bangladesh were revealed on Sunday.
Australia won a record sixth title against hosts South Africa in Cape Town last year and have been drawn alongside 2020 runners-up India, Trans-Tasman rival New Zealand, Asian side Pakistan and a qualifier team in Group A for the ninth edition of the event that will be held in Bangladesh in October.
South Africa and England are placed alongside 2016 champions West Indies, hosts Bangladesh and a second qualifier in Group B.
Each side will play four group matches at the tournament, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the cut-throat semi-finals on 17 and 18 October ahead of the Final in Dhaka on 20 October.
In total, there will be 23 matches played across 19 days in Dhaka and Sylhet, with reserve days in place for both semi-finals and the final should they be required.
Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qualifier 1
Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2
Fixtures
October 3: England v South Africa, Dhaka
October 3: Bangladesh v Qualifier 2, Dhaka
October 4: Australia v Qualifier 1, Sylhet
October 4: India v New Zealand, Sylhet
October 5: South Africa v West Indies, Dhaka
October 5: Bangladesh v England, Dhaka
October 6: New Zealand v Qualifier 1, Sylhet
October 6: India v Pakistan, Sylhet
October 7: West Indies v Qualifier 2, Dhaka
October 8: Australia v Pakistan, Sylhet
October 9: Bangladesh v West Indies, Dhaka
October 9: India v Qualifier 1, Sylhet
October 10: South Africa v Qualifier 2, Dhaka
October 11: Australia v New Zealand, Sylhet
October 11: Pakistan v Qualifier 1, Sylhet
October 12: England v West Indies, Dhaka
October 12: Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka
October 13: Pakistan v New Zealand, Sylhet
October 13: India v Australia, Sylhet
October 14: England v Qualifier 2, Dhaka
October 17: First semi-final, Sylhet
October 18: Second semi-final, Dhaka
October 20: Final, Dhaka.
