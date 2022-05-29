GT Predicted XI vs RR, IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat to make changes in title clash? Hardik-led Titans eye maiden IPL crown

Debutants Gujarat Titans look to end a dream season with a trophy as they take on Rajasthan Royals in the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) final on Sunday. It was Rajasthan, led by legendary Shane Warne, who clinched the IPL title in the inaugural season back in 2008. Fourteen years hence, IPL newbies Gujarat look to write their name into the history books. They topped the league table and then beat Rajasthan by seven wickets in Qualifier-1 to storm into the final. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be playing at their home ground at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

While the spotlight will be on Jos Buttler, the Titans rely on skipper Hardik, who has been brilliant in a fresh IPL chapter with his home franchise. In 14 innings, he has scored 453 runs at an average of 45.30. Four fifties have come out of his bat in the season. He has also chipped in with some overs after staying away from bowling duties owing to a back injury. Hardik will look to lead from the front, while the focus remains on David Miller. The hard-hitting South African batter, who has scored 449 runs including two match-winning half-centuries, slammed three sixes off Prasidh Krishna to seal the finals berth.

Gujarat will also expect runs from Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha at the start. In terms of finishing touches, power-hitter Rahul Tewatia will need to fire for his side towards the end. So far, he has scored 217 runs in 12 innings at an average of 31 and the best score of an unbeaten 43. The former Rajasthan man hammered two sixes in the last two balls to snatch victory over Punjab Kings last month.

On the bowling front, the Titans have Mohammed Shami spearheading the pace attack. With 19 wickets under his belt, the senior India pacer has been effective with the new ball. The onus will be on Shami to provide early breakthroughs. Rashid Khan has left his mark as well. The Afghanistan superstar has plucked 18 wickets with his leg-spin at an economy of just 6.73. Lockie Ferguson (12 wickets), youngsters Yash Dayal (10 wickets) and Sai Kishore (4 wickets) will also look to shine in Ahmedabad where the stadium has the capacity to accommodate 1.32 lakh fans.

Ahead of the blockbuster final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Gujarat Titans...

Openers: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha

Middle-order: Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller

Power-hitter: Rahul Tewatia

Spin: Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore

Pace: Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

GT probable XI vs RR: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Changes in playing XI: Titans are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination despite Lockie Ferguson in the ranks. Alzarri Joseph came in place of the New Zealand pacer in Qualifier One against the same opposition.

