GT Predicted XI vs RR, Qualifier 1: Overseas star likely to face axe after poor outings; Indian pick in line for return

Tournament entrants Gujarat Titans look to enter IPL final in their maiden season as they face former champions Rajasthan Royals in the first IPL Qualifier on Tuesday. While the Titans set sights on writing history in debut IPL spell, Rajasthan chase their second title after winning the inaugural season in 2008. Titans, however, start as favourites, thanks to their impressive league-stage run that helped them finish with 20 points at the top. Under Hardik Pandya, the IPL debutants checked all boxes and found a new match-winner in almost every game in lead-up to the much-awaited playoffs. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Rajasthan, who finished second in the points table, face a stiff challenge against Gujarat's bowling attack comprising the likes of Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan. Shami has been excellent with the new ball as he's currently the highest wicket-taker (11 wickets) in the powerplay this season. Rashid, on the other hand, remains the lone enforcer in the team's spin department, having inflicted maximum damage in the middle and death overs.

Furthermore, the Afghan superstar has contributed with the bat on multiple occasions. Shami will be the key on the Eden Gardens strip and Hardik might even bring in some more pace with Alzarri Joseph. The Titans also have Lockie Ferguson to bowl thunderbolts at the home ground of his previous IPL franchise. The Kiwi quick has blown hot and cold this year but he will look to cap the season off on a high. He has 12 wickets to his name so far.

Talking about Gujarat's batting, a volatile opening combination was solved by Wriddhiman Saha, who chipped with some brisk knocks since his debut game for the franchise. The Bengal player, who has notched up three half-centuries in nine matches will be playing in front of his home crowd along with teammate Shami. Gujarat will also expect runs from Shubman Gill, who has shone but in patches. The Punjab youngster has scored 403 runs in 14 games including four half-centuries.

There have been few bright spots along the way for Gujarat but the biggest positive remains the form of skipper Hardik. The flamboyant all-rounder has scored 413 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 131-plus but more importantly bowled nearly 25 overs. He has shouldered the responsibility as a leader and the team management will expect performance from him when it matters the most. The Titans also have David Miller to control the innings and Rahul Tewatia to produce some magic in the end.

Matthew Wade of Australia was disappointed after being given out and after reaching the dressing room Wade smashed his helmet on the floor and also threw his bat. The left-hander hasn't been able to register a big score and it remains to be seen whether Gujarat presents him with a chance. They have Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar and Abhinav Manohar to replace the overseas star in the batting mix. On the bowling front, Joseph can replace in-form R Sai Kishore due to pitch and overcast conditions in Kolkata.

Gujarat Titans' Predicted XI vs Rajasthan Royals

Openers: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill

Middle-order: Matthew Wade/Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller

Power-hitter: Rahul Tewatia

Spin: Rashid Khan

Pace: Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

GT probable XI vs RR: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade/Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore/Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Changes in playing XI: Matthew Wade might be replaced by an Indian pick such as Sai Sudharsan or Abhinav Manohar. On the bowling front, the Titans can bring in Alzarri Joseph at the Eden Gardens.

