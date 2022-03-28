GT vs LSG, IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami sends KL Rahul packing for golden duck as Gujarat Titans strike first ball – WATCH

The Gujarat Titans got off to an unforgettable start in the IPL 2022 as fast bowler Mohammed Shami produced a peach of a delivery to send KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants, for a golden duck. Rahul, who missed the recent limited-overs fixtures for India due to an injury, looked could only face one ball as he edged Shami to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade. This is only the second duck of Rahul’s IPL career. (Also Read: IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Live Cricket Score)

As soon as the ball passed the bat, there was a huge sound and as soon as it thudded onto the keeper’s gloves, Gujarat Titans went up in a huge appeal. After umpire Virender Sharma declared it not out, after a small discussion, Hardik Pandya reviewed the decision. In the replay, there was a decent spike as the ball passed the bat, forcing the umpire to change his decision. Rahul was out for a first ball duck and LSG were 0/1 in 0.1 overs.

Pandya won the toss at the Wankhede Stadium in Match 4 of the IPL on Monday and opted to bat. "It's the first game, we want to see how the wicket plays. Also, the dew is a factor. One thing which is very clear is we are going to give all the guys full freedom, play freely and enjoy. Lockie, Wade, Rashid, and Miller are our four overseas," Hardik said at the toss.

Rahul’s LSG went in with three overseas players in Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock and Dushmantha Chameera. "At Wankhede everyone wants to bowl first as dew plays a big part. The wicket remains the same throughout. We get to set a legacy at a new franchise. Everyone comes with a fresh mindset and want to give their best. We have got three overseas players: Lewis, Quinton de Kock and Chameera," he said.

Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Matthew Wade (wk), 3 Vijay Shankar, 4 Abhinav Manohar, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 David Miller, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Varun Aaron, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants: 1 KL Rahul (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Evin Lewis, 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Krunal Pandya, 7 Mohsin Khan, 8 Ayush Badoni, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Avesh Khan