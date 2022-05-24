Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GT vs RR Weather Forecast IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Showers expected throughout the day as per Kolkata weather today

GT vs RR Weather Forecast IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: The Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022 featuring Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is under a serious threat of rain as per Kolkata weather today.
Will CAB be able to pull things off smoothly? (HT)
Published on May 24, 2022 08:11 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022 featuring Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is under a serious threat of rain. The first Playoff match of this year’s IPL, scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens, in the worst-case scenario, may be abandoned as rain is expected in the city of Kolkata through the day on Tuesday. As per the weather forecast. As per AccuWeather, a couple of sessions of thunderstorms is expected, once during the day and then in the evening.

While the temperature will hover in the mid-30s, there is 65 percent chance of rain lashing the city of Kolkata. Even though the Eden Gardens has a terrific drainage system, and the CAB has in the past covered the entire ground, it may just not be enough. While the morning and afternoon session may not be that bad in terms of rain, the evening is where things appear alarming.

How the weather in Kolkata today evening looks like.  (AccuWeather)
RELATED STORIES

Two hours of rain is likely, and with a 58 percent chances of cloud cover, there is 39 percent chance of thunderstorms. This is expected to stay until the night and on current forecast, it will be quite something if the match takes place, let alone is completed and a result is determined. The IPL playoffs will begin half an hour late, 8PM IST instead of 7:30 PM.

It is to be noted that if the match does not take place, it will not be moved to another day as reserve day is not applicable for the three playoff games. The team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner. Gujarat Titans are currently the table-toppers with 20 points from 14 matches which means that in case there is no match on Tuesday, GT will go through. RR, however, would still have a chance of making the final as they will get to play Qualifier 2.

