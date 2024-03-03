Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals score after 19 overs is 152/7
- 33 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 152/7 after 19 overs
- 36 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 146/7 after 18 overs
- 36 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Arundhati Reddy is out and Delhi Capitals at 146/7 after 17.6 overs
- 40 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 142/6 after 17 overs
- 40 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Annabel Sutherland is out and Delhi Capitals at 142/6 after 16.6 overs
- 42 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 139/5 after 16 overs
- 44 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jess Jonassen is out and Delhi Capitals at 138/5 after 15.3 overs
- 44 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Jess Jonassen smashed a Six on Ashleigh Gardner bowling . Delhi Capitals at 138/4 after 15.2 overs
- 49 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 130/4 after 15 overs
- 51 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Annabel Sutherland smashed a Six on Kathryn Bryce bowling . Delhi Capitals at 128/4 after 14.3 overs
- 54 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 117/4 after 14 overs
- 54 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Annabel Sutherland smashed a Four on Mannat Kashyap bowling . Delhi Capitals at 116/4 after 13.3 overs
- 57 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jemimah Rodrigues is out and Delhi Capitals at 111/4 after 13.1 overs
- 57 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 111/3 after 13 overs
- 57 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Annabel Sutherland smashed a Four on Meghna Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 111/3 after 12.6 overs
- 44 SecGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Meg Lanning is out and Delhi Capitals at 105/3 after 12.4 overs
- 44 SecGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Meghna Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 105/2 after 12.3 overs
- 1 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Meghna Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 101/2 after 12.2 overs
- 4 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 96/2 after 12 overs
- 4 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Ashleigh Gardner bowling . Delhi Capitals at 96/2 after 11.6 overs
- 6 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Ashleigh Gardner bowling . Delhi Capitals at 90/2 after 11.3 overs
- 8 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 83/2 after 11 overs
- 8 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Mannat Kashyap bowling . Delhi Capitals at 83/2 after 10.6 overs
- 13 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 76/2 after 10 overs
- 13 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Six on Tarannum Pathan bowling . Delhi Capitals at 74/2 after 9.4 overs
- 17 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 66/2 after 9 overs
- 20 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 61/2 after 8 overs
- 26 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 58/2 after 7 overs
- 26 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Alice Capsey is out and Delhi Capitals at 58/2 after 6.6 overs
- 28 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Meghna Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 56/1 after 6.2 overs
- 30 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 51/1 after 6 overs
- 30 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Kathryn Bryce bowling . Delhi Capitals at 49/1 after 5.4 overs
- 33 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 42/1 after 5 overs
- 33 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Tanuja Kanwar bowling . Delhi Capitals at 40/1 after 4.4 overs
- 34 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Tanuja Kanwar bowling . Delhi Capitals at 36/1 after 4.1 overs
- 35 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 32/1 after 4 overs
- 35 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Ashleigh Gardner bowling . Delhi Capitals at 32/1 after 3.6 overs
- 37 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Ashleigh Gardner bowling . Delhi Capitals at 27/1 after 3.3 overs
- 40 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 21/1 after 3 overs
- 42 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shafali Verma is out and Delhi Capitals at 20/1 after 2.4 overs
- 46 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 17/0 after 2 overs
- 48 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 12/0 after 1 overs
- 48 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Shafali Verma smashed a Six on Tanuja Kanwar bowling . Delhi Capitals at 12/0 after 0.5 overs
- 50 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Shafali Verma smashed a Four on Tanuja Kanwar bowling . Delhi Capitals at 6/0 after 0.3 overs
- 9 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Scores: Gujarat Giants Playing XI
- 9 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Scores: Delhi Capitals Playing XI
- 19 MinGujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Toss Update
- 50 MinWelcome to the live coverage of Match 10 of Women's Premier League, 2024
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score :
Delhi Capitals Innings Highlights :
- Delhi 50/1 in 5.5 overs
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Delhi 51/1
- Strategic Time-out: Delhi 58/2 in 7.0 overs
- Referral (11.1 ovs): GUJ against J Rodrigues (LBW) Unsuccessful
- Delhi 100/2 in 12.2 overs
- M Lanning T20 fifty: 50 runs in 39 balls (5x4) (1x6)
- Strategic Time-out: Delhi 130/4 in 15.0 overs
- Delhi 150/7 in 18.4 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 152/7 after 19 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Shikha Pandey 4 (4)
Radha Yadav 4 (5)
Gujarat Giants
Tanuja Kanwar 1/31 (4)
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 146/7 after 18 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Arundhati Reddy 5 (9)
Radha Yadav 2 (3)
Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner 2/37 (4)
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Arundhati Reddy is out and Delhi Capitals at 146/7 after 17.6 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! c Meghna Singh b Ashleigh Gardner.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 142/6 after 17 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Annabel Sutherland 20 (12)
Arundhati Reddy 3 (6)
Gujarat Giants
Tanuja Kanwar 1/25 (3)
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Annabel Sutherland is out and Delhi Capitals at 142/6 after 16.6 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! c Ashleigh Gardner b Tanuja Kanwar.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 139/5 after 16 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Arundhati Reddy 1 (3)
Annabel Sutherland 19 (9)
Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner 1/33 (3)
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jess Jonassen is out and Delhi Capitals at 138/5 after 15.3 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Beth Mooney comes up to the stumps and takes a stunning catch to depart Jess Jonassen.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Jess Jonassen smashed a Six on Ashleigh Gardner bowling . Delhi Capitals at 138/4 after 15.2 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! BANG! Full toss, around middle. Jess Jonassen reads it nicely and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 130/4 after 15 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Annabel Sutherland 19 (9)
Jess Jonassen 3 (4)
Gujarat Giants
Kathryn Bryce 0/32 (4)
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Annabel Sutherland smashed a Six on Kathryn Bryce bowling . Delhi Capitals at 128/4 after 14.3 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! Enormous! Pace-off and right into the slot, Annabel Sutherland creates a stable base before clearing the mid-wicket region for a massive six.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 117/4 after 14 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Jess Jonassen 1 (2)
Annabel Sutherland 11 (5)
Gujarat Giants
Mannat Kashyap 1/16 (3)
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Annabel Sutherland smashed a Four on Mannat Kashyap bowling . Delhi Capitals at 116/4 after 13.3 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Nice shot! Tossed up again on full and outside off, Annabel Sutherland takes a stride ahead before crisply driving it through covers for four more.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jemimah Rodrigues is out and Delhi Capitals at 111/4 after 13.1 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Fourth wicket down for Delhi and the lean run continues for Jemimah Rodrigues in this season.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 111/3 after 13 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Annabel Sutherland 6 (2)
Jemimah Rodrigues 7 (9)
Gujarat Giants
Meghna Singh 3/26 (3)
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Annabel Sutherland smashed a Four on Meghna Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 111/3 after 12.6 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! A boundary to end the over.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Meg Lanning is out and Delhi Capitals at 105/3 after 12.4 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Meghna comes and Meghna strikes again to remove the dangerous-looking Meg Lanning.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Meghna Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 105/2 after 12.3 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Back-to-back for the skipper.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Meghna Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 101/2 after 12.2 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Oh dear, Gujarat have been too sloppy in the field and it might hurt them. Also, Lanning reaches to her fifty! A solid inning from her at the time when they lost the two dangerous batters in a quick succession.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 96/2 after 12 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Meg Lanning 47 (38)
Jemimah Rodrigues 6 (8)
Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner 0/24 (2)
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Ashleigh Gardner bowling . Delhi Capitals at 96/2 after 11.6 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! This is classic batting from Lanning.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Ashleigh Gardner bowling . Delhi Capitals at 90/2 after 11.3 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Pulled away into the gap!
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 83/2 after 11 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Meg Lanning 36 (34)
Jemimah Rodrigues 4 (6)
Gujarat Giants
Mannat Kashyap 0/10 (2)
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Mannat Kashyap bowling . Delhi Capitals at 83/2 after 10.6 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Lanning has decided to up the ante here.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 76/2 after 10 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Jemimah Rodrigues 3 (5)
Meg Lanning 30 (29)
Gujarat Giants
Tarannum Pathan 0/10 (1)
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Six on Tarannum Pathan bowling . Delhi Capitals at 74/2 after 9.4 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! This is high and handsome. Meg Lanning finally manages to break the shackles. It is full, wide of off. It is too full for Meg Lanning. She gets under it and smokes it over the long off fence for a biggie.
