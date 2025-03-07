Explore
Friday, Mar 7, 2025
New Delhi 25oC


    Live

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals score after 20 overs is 177/5

    By hindustantimes.com
    Mar 7, 2025 9:05 PM IST
    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 177/5 after 20 overs, Sarah Bryce at 6 runs and Marizanne Kapp at 7 runs
    Key Events
    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025
    
    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score :

    Delhi Capitals Innings Highlights :

    • Mandatory Power play (1-6): Delhi 51/0
    • Delhi 51/0 in 6.0 overs
    • 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 36 balls between M Lanning (33) and S Verma (17)
    • Delhi 100/1 in 11.5 overs
      Follow all the updates here:
      Mar 7, 2025 9:05 PM IST

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 177/5 after 20 overs

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
      Delhi Capitals
      Sarah Bryce 6 (1)
      Marizanne Kapp 7 (9)
      Gujarat Giants
      Deandra Dottin 2/37 (4)

      Mar 7, 2025 9:05 PM IST

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Sarah Bryce smashed a Six on Deandra Dottin bowling . Delhi Capitals at 177/5 after 19.6 overs

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! SARAH FINISHES OFF WITH A SIX! Pitched-up around off, Sarah Bryce moves to her leg and chips this up and over cover for a six. The ball has landed straight on the boundary cushion and the third umpire confirms this decision of six. Delhi posts 177 after 20 overs.

      Mar 7, 2025 9:02 PM IST

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Meg Lanning is out and Delhi Capitals at 171/5 after 19.5 overs

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! b Deandra Dottin.

      Mar 7, 2025 9:02 PM IST

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Deandra Dottin bowling . Delhi Capitals at 171/4 after 19.4 overs

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! On a length around off, Meg Lanning looks to slog this towards deep mid-wicket but gets an outside edge and it flies over backward point for four.

      Mar 7, 2025 8:59 PM IST

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Deandra Dottin bowling . Delhi Capitals at 165/4 after 19.1 overs

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Good length around middle and leg, Meg Lanning flicks this in the gap and it races through the carpet for four towards the cow corner.

      Mar 7, 2025 8:57 PM IST

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 161/4 after 19 overs

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
      Delhi Capitals
      Marizanne Kapp 6 (8)
      Meg Lanning 84 (53)
      Gujarat Giants
      Kashvee Gautam 0/32 (3)

      Mar 7, 2025 8:57 PM IST

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Marizanne Kapp smashed a Four on Kashvee Gautam bowling . Delhi Capitals at 161/4 after 18.5 overs

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! On a length wide outside off, Marizanne Kapp looks to slog this around leg but gets an outside edge and this flies over backward point for a boundary.

      1
      India
      DC
      10Points
      7Played
      5Won
      +0.482NRR
      Recent form
      WWWLW
      2
      India
      MI
      8Points
      6Played
      4Won
      +0.267NRR
      Recent form
      WLWWW
      3
      India
      GG
      6Points
      6Played
      3Won
      +0.357NRR
      Recent form
      WWLLW
      4
      India
      RCB
      4Points
      6Played
      2Won
      -0.244NRR
      Recent form
      LLLLW
      5
      India
      UPW
      4Points
      7Played
      2Won
      -0.785NRR
      Recent form
      LLLWW
      Mar 7, 2025 8:54 PM IST

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Toss Update

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to field

      orange-capMost Runs

      Natalie Sciver-Brunt
      Natalie Sciver-BruntMI
      309 Runs
      M6
      HS80*
      SR148.55

      purple-capMost Wickets

      Amelia Kerr
      Amelia KerrMI
      10 Wickets
      Inn6
      Avg15.30
      SR13.20
      Mar 7, 2025 8:52 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025

      Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
      Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals to be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

      © 2025 HindustanTimes