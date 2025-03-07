Explore
Friday, Mar 7, 2025
New Delhi 23oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Friday, Mar 7, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to field

    By hindustantimes.com
    Mar 7, 2025 10:18 PM IST
    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to field in the Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025
    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025
    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 07 Mar 2025 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

    Gujarat Giants squad -
    Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra
    Delhi Capitals squad -
    Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 7, 2025 10:18 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Toss Update

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to field

    Mar 7, 2025 9:44 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
    Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals to be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to field
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes