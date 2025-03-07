Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

Mar 8, 2025 12:27 AM IST

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harleen Deol wins the Player of the Match award. She says she is pleased to help the team win. Tells the ball wasn't coming nicely onto the bat, so she was just trying to bat deep. However, she is happy the other batters played cameos. Feels she just has to hit and run when batting with Beth Mooney and it is a lot easier to bat with her. Admits she had a lot of confidence in Kashvee Gautam to score a boundary. Reckons she wants to contribute to the team however it is possible.