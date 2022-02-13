Gujarat Titans full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction

Before the two-day drama in Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans already had Hardik Pandya (a leader), Shubman Gill (an exciting young prospect) and Rashid Khan (a proven match-winner). The newbies now have plenty of bowlers at disposal, with experienced Mohammed Shami spearheading their pace attack.

The Titans on the first day of the auction shelled out ₹6.25 crore for Shami, who also drew interest from Royal Challengers Bangalore. But the Ashish Nehra coached team was eventually successful in acquiring the services of Shami, who has got 79 IPL wickets under his belt.

The Titans also bought Lockie Ferguson for a whopping ₹9 crore to add more firepower to a dangerous-looking bowling unit. The former Kolkata Knight Riders player initially caught the interest of Mike Hesson, director of cricket at Royal Challengers Bangalore, before the Gujarat franchise snapped him up. The Titans bought England's Jason Roy, who has got plenty of T20 experience to his name. The top-order player is known for his explosive batting prowess, having scored 1446 runs in the shortest format including eight half-centuries.

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia also joined the Gujarat camp. Known for his six-hitting blitz against Sheldon Cottrell, Tewatia was bought for ₹9 crore. To wrap up an eventful first day of the auction, Gujarat picked up Noor Ahmad (0.30 Cr) and R Sai Kishore (3 Cr) from the uncapped pool.

On the second day, Gujarat added another all-rounder to the mix. They bagged out-of-favour multi-skilled player in Vijay Shankar for ₹1.4 crore. They also Dominic Drakes for ₹ ₹2.40 crore and Jayant Yadav for ₹1.70 crore.

A big buy for the Gujarat franchise on Day 2 was Alzarri Joseph, who headed to the franchise for a sum of ₹2.40 crore. Interestingly, Joseph holds the record for best bowling in an IPL match. He had registered figures of 6 for 12 in 3.4 overs in 2019 against SunRIsers Hyderabad. The Antiguan, who idolises Dale Steyn, was a part of the West Indies squad in the recent T20I series versus India.

Gujarat also roped in Yash Dayal for ₹3.20 crore after a bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In the concluding session of the auction, the franchise bought David Miller (3 Cr) to strengthen their batting, and Wriddhiman Saha (1.9 Cr) and Matthew Wade ( ₹2.40 Cr) to add some wicketkeeping options. They also bought Gurkeerat Singh (50 lakh) and Varun Aaron (50 lakh) in the closing moments.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad

Retained Players – Hardik Pandya (15 Cr), Rashid Khan (15 Cr), Shubman Gill (8 Cr)

Players Bought – Mohammad Shami (6.25 Cr), Jason Roy (2 Cr), Lockie Ferguson (10 Cr), Abhinav Sadrangani (2.6 Cr), Rahul Tewatia (9 Cr), Noor Ahmad (30 lakh), R Sai Kishore (3 Cr), Dominic Drakes (1.1 Cr), Jayant Yadav (1.7 Cr), Vijay Shankar (1.4 Cr), Darshan Nalkande (20 lakh), Yash Dayal (3.2 Cr), Alzarri Joseph (2.4 Cr), Pradeep Sangwan (20 lakh), David Miller (3 Cr), Wriddhiman Saha (1.9 Cr), Matthew Wade (2.4 Cr), Gurkeerat Singh (50 lakh), Varun Aaron (50 lakh), B Sai Sudharshan (20 lakh)