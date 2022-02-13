Gujarat Titans make UP pacer Yash Dayal’s day with 3.2 crore bid

Even before the first name was called by the IPL auctioneer on Sunday noon, young left-arm pacer Yash Dayal had switched on his TV at the hotel room in Gurugram. The proceedings seemed uneventful even when his name was taken up.

Dayal wasn’t expecting anything special, but his excitement knew no bounds when newcomers Gujarat Titans bought him for ₹3.2 crore from a base price of ₹20 lakh.

“It left me in shock for a few seconds. I pinched myself to see if it was real,” said Dayal, a virtual unknown outside Uttar Pradesh, who have included him for the first half of the Ranji Trophy season.

The pacer learnt the basics of the game from his father Chandrapal Dayal, who was a right-arm pacer and played in Vizzy Trophy for Allahabad University in the 1980s. “I grew up watching my father play; I was quite regular with him at the ground during his playing days,” he said.

“My focus at the auction was to get a chance to play IPL, I was keen to be selected even on base price. Gujarat Titans made my day in the end,” the 24-year-old said. “It’s a big opportunity for me to play in IPL.”

Dayal, who stands at almost six foot, has the X-factor, ability to consistently clock around 140kph. In a Vijay Hazare Trophy game this year, he bowled at 142 kph. “I love bowling fast and my height gives me the advantage to bowl with accuracy,” said Dayal, who has taken 83 wickets across formats for UP. “I like to let a batter feel about the pace of a delivery.”

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made the opening bid for Dayal, but backed out once Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pushed it past ₹80 lakh. The Titans then joined in and RCB and GT went head-to-head. Eventually, GT’s bigger purse made the difference.

Dayal has played 12 first-class games, besides 14 List A matches and 15 T20s for UP since making his professional debut in September 2018. He was part of the Indian senior cricket team’s bio-bubble as a back-up bowler, underlining his talent, ahead of the ODI series against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

He was released once BCCI confirmed that Ranji Trophy will start this month. At Vijay Hazare, he took 14 wickets in seven matches at an impressive average of 17.35 and economy of 3.77.

“A chance in IPL has boosted my confidence; I am sure it is going to have an impact on my Ranji performance too,” said Dayal, who hails from Karbala area of Prayagraj. “I still do my routine training at the Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium; that is where I started my professional career,” said Dayal, who played for the India U-16 and UP U-23 sides before making it to the senior state side in 2018.

Dayal gave his first audition with an IPL team in 2019, when he attended trials at Mumbai Indians. He was a top-5 wicket-taker in the latest Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has played 12 first-class matches, taking 45 wickets with a best of 5/48. In List A, he has 23 wickets in 14 matches and 15 wickets in 15 T20 matches.

As Dayal’s name flashed on TV, it was time for celebration for his family members and neighbours and friends who had gathered. They cheered and danced to the beat of dhols and distributed sweets.

“It’s beyond imagination as we didn’t expect this much,” said Chandrapal. “We used to play cricket for fun in our days, but now it’s a profession and I am happy for my son as I always wanted to see him play at the top.”

