Gujarat Titans' road to IPL 2022 final: From cleverly assembling a Hardik-led squad to finding multiple match-winners

Tournament debutants Gujarat Titans will look forward to making history and capturing the prestigious trophy in their first go itself when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the blockbuster finale on Sunday. In their maiden season, Titans have enjoyed a dream run that includes finishing atop the points table and defeating Rajasthan in the Qualifier one. The side may be relatively new to the IPL scrimmage but it has checked all boxes in the lead-up to the summit clash of the 10-team tournament. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Titans have left everyone awestruck with their performance comprising nail-biting finishes and upsets. The Hardik Pandya-led have found a new match-winner in almost every game. Skipper Hardik himself has enjoyed a splendid run in his fresh IPL chapter with home franchise. In 14 innings, he has scored 453 runs at an average of 45.30.

The flamboyant Baroda all-rounder has also earned praise for his tactical acumen and bowling contribution. While Pandya has played his part to perfection, the team has found stability in David Miller. The South African all-rounder has been an integral part of the team's middle order, having notched up 449 runs at an average of 64.14 and two match-winning half-centuries so far.

When it comes to adding finishing touches, Rahul Tewatia has chipped in with quick-fire cameos. So far, the left-handed power-hitter has scored 217 runs in 12 innings at an average of 31 and the best score of 43*. Titans also flaunt a great bowling attack too, with pacer Mohammed Shami and spinner Rashid Khan leading from the front. In 15 games, Shami and Rashid have plucked 19 and 18 wickets respectively. Lockie Ferguson (12 wickets), youngsters Yash Dayal (10 wickets) and Sai Kishore (4 wickets) have also left their mark.

As Gujarat Titans set sights on winning the IPL title in front of home fans in Ahmedabad on Sunday, we have a look at their debut season.

League Stage first half: Won 6, Lost 1

Titans started off the season with a thrilling win over fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants. Pacer Mohammed Shami set up the win for Gujarat after he returned figures of 3-25 to restrict Lucknow to a modest 158/6. Rahul Tewatia then produced an unbeaten 40 off 24 balls to make his team win by five wickets and two balls to spare.

Gujarat, led by Hardik, went on to record two more wins after winning the battle of debutants. They defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs and Punjab Kings by six wickets to register a hat-trick of wins. They took the IPL by storm with a cleverly assembled team but Sunrisers Hyderabad handed Gujarat their first loss of the tournament. Unperturbed by the minor setback, the Titans went on to win another three games to consolidate their position at the top. Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals and then outwitted Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders to amass 12 points from their first seven games of the competition.

League Stage second half: Won 4, Lost 3

The dream run continued for Gujarat in the second half as well. Rashid Khan hit two sixes off the final two balls to pull off a sensational chase against Hyderabad. The Afghanistan star joined Rahul Tewatia (40) to turn the match on its head and the duo slammed four sixes between them to score the 22 runs required from the final over bowled by Marco Jansen. The IPL newbies then trumped Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets.

Gujarat maintained their place in the upper half but endured two straight defeats. But the team maintained its ruthless approach to beat Lucknow and become the first team to qualify for the IPL play-offs. Shubman Gill starred with the bat with 63 off 49 deliveries while Rashid marshalled the bowling attack with 4/24 -- his best figures in the IPL. Gujarat reclaimed the top spot from Lucknow and eventually finished the league stage with 20 points. 10 wins, 4 losses in 14 games)

Qualifier 1: Won against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets

David Miller shone with an unbeaten 68 from 38 balls that included three fours and five sixes. While spin wizard Rashid Khan set up the win with figures of 0-15 that kept Rajasthan to 188/6, Miller notched up his twelfth half-century of the IPL to keep Gujarat on track. He teamed up with captain Hardik as the pair added a century stand to help the team book finals berth. Gujarat lost Wriddhiman Saha for nought but Shubman Gill (35) and Matthew Wade (35) took charge as the team reached 64/1 in the powerplay. But the exit of both batters led to the arrival of Hardik and Miller.

Gujarat, one of two new teams alongside Lucknow Super Giants in the expanded 10-team IPL, wrote an effective ending in the playoffs clash. With 16 needed off the final over, the left-handed Miller smashed each of Prasidh Krishna's first three balls for six to bring the house down at a full capacity Eden Gardens.

