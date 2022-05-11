Home / Cricket / ‘I love his energy and the enthusiasm he brings to table’: Gujarat Titans star earns huge praise from Matthew Hayden
Gujarat Titans dished out a fine performance against fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday evening, beating them by 62 runs in a low scoring affair.
Gujarat Titans players celebrate after winning the IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants(IPL)
Without any prior Indian Premier League experience, Gujarat Titans have proved to be one of the best outfit in the ongoing edition of the lucrative T20 league. The team dished out a fine performance against fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday evening, beating them by 62 runs in a low scoring affair, and became the first side to advance to the playoffs stage.

The unit has produced good performances on both front but it is their skipper Hardik Pandya in particular, who has emerged to be one of the best asset. Leading an IPL franchise for the first time, Pandya has shown great captaincy skills, ensuring the Titans dictate the show and remain on the top of the points table for most part of the tournament. (IPL 2022 full coverage) 

Pandya has also shown great composure with the bat, having accumulated 344 runs from 11 outings and is currently the second-highest run-scorer from the Gujarat camp.

The way Hardik has marshalled his unit it has left many ex-cricketers in awe and one among them is former Australia batter Matthew Hayden. 

Hailing the all-rounder for showing all the qualities of a good leader, the former cricketer said: "Good cricketers, good leaders in particular keep their best for the best of times and that's Hardik Pandya (for you) right now. He's performing well in all departments. I love his energy and the enthusiasm that he brings to the table."

Hardik, who kept himself away from the pitch following an injury, has been in top form and has shown no signs of fatigue or inhibitions. He has already notched three half-centuries in the season, and the franchise will hope the skipper to carry forward the good run as the tournament enters it's business end.

