Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], : Guyana Harpy Eagles players Veerasammy Permaul, Kevlon Anderson and Ronaldo Alimohamed have been found guilty of breaching the Cricket West Indies Code of Conduct in the seventh and final round of the West Indies Championship match against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at Queen's Park Oval. Guyana Harpy Eagles trio fined for breaching code of conduct

Permaul was fined 75 per cent of his match fee for a Level 2 breach of the Cricket West Indies Code of Conduct on day one of the contest. The spinner breached Article 2.1-2.5; Paragraph 3.8 of the CWI Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 42.3. of the Laws of Cricket."

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Christopher Taylor and Leslie Reifer Jnr. after the end of the first day. Permaul admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Michael Ragoonath, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Additionally, Kevlon Anderson was fined 90 per cent of his match fee for a similar offence on the third day, during the second innings of the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force. Anderson accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

In each instance the ball was changed, with the batting team given the option to choose.

Meanwhile, Alimohamed was fined 65 per cent of his match fee also for a Level 2 breach of the Cricket West Indies Code of Conduct. The medium pacer breached Article 2.1-2.5; Paragraph 3.6 of the Code of Conduct - "Throw the ball at or near player or official in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner."

Alimohamed initially denied the charge, which carried a fine of 60 per cent, but following a hearing with match referee Ragoonath at the end of the opening day, was found guilty and subsequently received a 65 per cent fine of his match fee.

All Level 2 breaches carry a minimum penalty of a fine of between 50-100 per cent of the applicable match fee and/or a ban of one match and/or two one-day matches.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.