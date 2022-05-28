'Had a bad season in 2016 and since then, I haven't really felt backed at all': GT star recalls IPL struggles

Tournament entrants Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals in Sunday's final, both teams eyeing a fairy tale victory after each enjoyed a dream season run. While Rajasthan enjoyed success in the inaugural IPL edition back in 2008, Gujarat have had a dominant debut to top the league stage and storm into the final, which will be played at their home ground -- the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Gujarat have found many match-winners in their first-ever IPL outing but South Africa's David Miller and Indian all-rounder Rahul Tewatia have been key to their success with the middle-order. "Killer" Miller, as the left-handed hard hitter is known, hammered an unbeaten 68 to power Gujarat into the final earlier this week with a seven-wicket victory in Kolkata.

Also Read | 'Faf du Plessis looked like better leader than Virat Kohli. Having come this far, they should've won': Manjrekar

Miller, who has scored 449 runs at an average of 64.14 and two match-winning half-centuries so far, will be looking forward to completing his redemption arc after a series of sub-par seasons. He amassed 400-plus runs in two consecutive seasons (2013 and 2014) and even hit a 38-ball 101 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. But things went downhill for the batter after a string of below-par seasons with the willow. He credited playing regular games for his turnaround.

“I feel like I am repeating myself. But one thing that changed this season, is that I am playing every game. The last four-five years in IPL... I had a bad season in 2016 and then haven’t really felt backed at all. That’s the nature of the IPL. There are so many overseas players and only four can play.

"I had to go back and work on my game. Although I felt really good playing for the domestic teams in South Africa, I was looking to find that good nick. That’s what happened this season," Miller said during the pre-match press conference ahead of their IPL final against Rajasthan.

“I have been playing all the games and that allows you to settle down. Which helps you in not really worry about the selection, but win games,” he said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the big IPL final.

“As you get older and mature, you do understand the pressure and how to deal with failures. What works for you as a player. What you need to do and what you don’t need to do,” he added.

Miller, who has been playing in the IPL for 12 years, said he's worked hard in the nets and heaped praise on opener Wriddhiman Saha. "He (Saha) is almost like a pillar of strength. I played with him for many years at Kings XI (Punjab Kings) and he is the one who doesn't complain, doesn't speak much but gets on with the job.

“The contributions that he has made has been extremely good upfront. He has set the tone, scoring a lot of boundaries in the powerplay, really getting us to good starts. He has had an incredible season and hopefully, he tops with one more extremely good game,” he further added.

Gujarat this season have heavily relied on their bowling unit comprising world-class players. Mohammed Shami has meanwhile led the team's dominating bowling charge with 19 wickets in 15 matches, ably assisted by Afghan spinner Rashid Khan. Miller attributed the team's success in its debut season to collective effort.

"It has obviously been a really good season. But for me, the standout has been Rahul Tewatia. Someone like (Mohammed) Shami has bowled incredibly well this season. He has put us in good positions in the powerplay."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON