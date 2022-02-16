'Had a good chat with Rahul sir': IPL mega-auction star on how Dravid helped him shift focus back to playing for India

It's been just three days since the IPL auction finished and the India vs West Indies T20Is are already upon us. The euphoria of players earning big bucks during the two-day mega-event needs to be pushed on to the backburner as the entire focus returns to international cricket. Indian cricketers had a field day during the auction in Bengaluru with the trio of Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer emerging as the three costliest buys.

Ishan has been the talk of the town since the auction, in which he ended up being the most expensive player. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, however, has said that he has put that behind him after a chat with head coach Rahul Dravid and is now focussed on performing for India in their three-match T20I series against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, whom Kishan has been playing for since 2018, splurged ₹15.25 crore to secure his services after an intense bidding war with SunRisers Hyderabad.

"We had a good chat with Rahul sir, he asked us to just focus on what we are doing here right now. IPL is a big platform for everyone but in the end the focus is on what we do today in this series," Kishan said on Star Sports before the start of the 1st T20I.

India are building up towards the 2022 T20 World Cup and Kishan said that Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma have assured younger players that they will be given the freedom to express themselves.

"Those thoughts are there but there was a clear message from the captain and the coach that we will be given freedom to go there and express ourselves. There will be backing. As a youngster you might think that we will get dropped if we don't score runs but the message is clear that we are here because they see an x-factor in us. We have to just go there and perform well," he said.

With vice-captain KL Rahul out due to injury, Kishan is expected to open the batting with Rohit. However, he may have to contend with a spot lower down the order once Rahul returns and Kishan said that he is happy to play in whichever position the team needs him.

"I'm happiest when I open the innings but looking at the situation and what the team asks me to do, I just focus on my role and what is given to me. I am fine batting anywhere but it is when I am opening that I am happiest.

"It is a big six hitting ground. I think that is my strength, I can clear any ground on a given day. So that is not the concern. It is just that I have to go there, watch the ball and be clear on what the team needs me to do at that point of time," he said.