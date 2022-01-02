'Had Jadeja been there..': Ex-IND pacer on Kohli's love for five-bowler strategy & changes in Playing XI for 2nd Test

Following their historic win in Centurion, India will look to further assert dominance in the longest format as the action shifts to Johannesburg for the second Test of the series. Under Virat Kohli, the Indian Test unit has won series in two of the four SENA nations barring New Zealand and South Africa and a win at Wanderers will give the team coveted first-ever series win in the Rainbow nation.

The Indian pace quartet scalped 18 wickets in Centurion to crush the home batting unit, which failed to get past 200 in either of the two innings. Mohammed Shami (5/44 and 3/63) had a match haul of eight wickets while Jasprit Bumrah did not miss chances to shine and take wickets at crunch moments. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur also turned up as the supporting cast before Ashwin entered the wickets column, helping India bring down Supersport Park, which had been a Proteas' citadel for the longest time.

The team management would perhaps not want any changes to their winning combination and Ashish Nehra also feels the same. The former India pacer also weighed in on Kohli's policy to stick with five bowlers in the composition, given the fact that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is currently not in the mix.

"Had Jadeja been there, there might have been a discussion of dropping either one of Shardul Thakur or R Ashwin. I would be surprised if they make a change. Playing an extra batter instead of Shardul Thakur will depend on how the pitch is.

Thakur only bowled 5 overs in the second innings, and that too in good conditions for bowling. Playing with five bowlers kind of gives Kohli an assurance," Nehra said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

Nehra also spoke about the wicket in Johannesburg, saying the hosts would be inviting trouble if they go with bowler-friendly pitches against India.

"I don't think India will look to make any changes to this playing XI. Johannesburg also sports good seam and bounce. When South Africa prepare these kind of pitches against India, they are just paving the road for India to win. India's recent wins over South Africa have come on such bowler-friendly wickets," he added.

