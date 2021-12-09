‘Had requested Kohli to not step down in T20Is; he didn't agree': Ganguly breaks silence on India’s ODI captaincy switch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday confirmed Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain. The Indian opener takes over the role from Virat Kohli and is likely to begin his tenure as ODI skipper in the series against South Africa in January.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has now opened up on the decision, stating that the board and selectors took the call together to appoint Rohit as the full-time white-ball captain of the side. The former Indian skipper also added that he, along with the chairman of selectors, talked to Virat Kohli over the decision.

“It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together,” Ganguly told ANI.

"Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats.

“So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him.”

Ganguly thanked Kohli for his contributions as captain in T20Is and ODIs, while backing Rohit's abilities as skipper.

"We have full faith in Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities, and Virat will continue as the Test captain. We as BCCI are confident that Indian cricket is in good hands. We thank Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in the white-ball format," the BCCI president said.

In Virat Kohli's tenure as ODI captain, India won 65 of their 95 games but didn't fare well in ICC tournaments. While the side lost in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, India's prolific run in the 2019 World Cup ended in the semi-finals with a loss to New Zealand.

In addition to being named the full-time captain in ODIs, Rohit Sharma was also appointed as the vice-captain in Tests. He takes over the role from Ajinkya Rahane, who recently led India in the first of two-Test series against New Zealand. Rohit will begin in the role in the upcoming three-Test series in South Africa.

The tour of South Africa begins on December 26 with the first Test in Centurion.