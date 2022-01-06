Home / Cricket / 'Happy birthday great man': Wishes galore on Twitter as Tendulkar, Shastri, Yuvraj and others pay tribute to Kapil Dev
  • The Indian cricket fraternity came together to wish one of its most precious gems on his birthday. January 6 happens to be the birthday of arguably India's greatest cricketer – the country’s first World Cup winning captain – the one and only Kapil Dev.
The legendary Kapil Dev turns 63.&nbsp;(ANI)
The legendary Kapil Dev turns 63. (ANI)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 05:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Indian cricket fraternity came together to wish one of its most precious gems on his birthday. January 6 happens to be the birthday of arguably India's greatest cricketer – the country’s first World Cup winning captain – the one and only Kapil Dev. As the legendary India all-rounder turned 63, his seniors, juniors, peers and even those who never played with him showered Kapil with wonderful birthday wishes.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Madan Lal, Mohammad Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Shastri, BCCI and many more took to Twitter and expressed their compliments to India’s greatest all-rounder. Here are some of the tweets.

Besides leading India to a World Cup win in 1983, Kapil remains the country’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests behind Anil Kumble. Apart from finishing his 16-year-long cricket career with 687 international wickets, Kapil amassed over 9000 runs across Tests and ODIs. In the year 2000, Wisden named Kapil India’s greatest cricketer, piping the likes of Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.

