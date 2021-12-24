Harbhajan: I always enjoyed bowling against Australia

Is there anything Harbhajan Singh has not done in his long and storied career? He is the first Indian bowler to take a Test hattrick and he did it in the most historic game possible, against Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2001, in a victory that will always be right up there in a list of India's greatest wins. In fact, he finished that series with 32 wickets, playing a massive role in putting the brakes on an indomitable Aussie side. He's been a part of two victorious World Cup campaigns, the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI version in 2011. He's won the IPL four times. It's only fair to say that when the 41-year-old from Jalandhar took to Twitter on Friday to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket, he would be leaving the game a content man.

The announcement was, in some ways, just a formality. Singh last played for India in 2016. He did get a few IPL games this season, but those few matches came as a surprise, since he had spent almost two years before that without being picked in playing XI in the IPL as well.

With 417 Test wickets, 269 ODI wickets and 25 dismissals in T20 internationals, Singh leaves the game as one of India's most prolific wicket takers. There are only 17 bowlers in the history of the game with more than 400 Test wickets, and only four Indians; the other three are Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and R Ashwin.

Excerpts

Do you recall the early days which you spent at the PACE Academy in Chandigarh with DP Azad as coach in the 90s?

My father got me to go to that camp. I would feel homesick and would often think of going back to Jalandhar. But then I stayed back and my journey with the sport started. I learnt so much from there. I made friends and the whole experience groomed me to reach the state level. I put in a lot of hard work there and fell in love with the game.

Your fledgling Test career took a giant leap with that hattrick at Eden and then those 32 wickets in the series against Australia. Do you think your best phase came very early in your career?

Taking that hat-trick against Australia was very special. Things kept happening for me as the series progressed. Yes, I witnessed a high in my career very early. I was very lucky to be part of that Indian team. Now when I look back, taking those many wickets in a Test series against Australia stands out. India winning that Test series also changed how Indian cricket was looked at that point. The match-fixing allegations made previously had tarnished cricket’s reputation. But that series win brought the belief back in Indian fans for the team and there was no looking back. Also, being part of the winning 2007 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup teams was very important.

You did love playing against the Aussies...

When I started playing for India, Australia was the top team in the world. I have always believed that playing against the best teams helps bring out the best in you. I always took on the challenge head on against them. The challenge brought out the best in me. My most Test wickets are against Australia. I always enjoyed bowling against them.

How big a role did then captain Sourav Ganguly play in your career?

Dada had a great cricket mind. He knew what was needed to make that Indian team become a match-winning squad. He believed in my bowling and thought I could win matches for India. He backed me at a time when selectors did not have faith in me. Sarandeep Singh was India’s regular off-spinner, but Ganguly took note of my performances in the Ranji Trophy and backed me for Indian team selection. I had taken 28 wickets for Punjab in four Ranji Trophy matches that season. He is like an elder brother to me and I will always be grateful to him for everything.

How did you develop the ‘doosra’?

Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq had been bowling the doosra in those days. I saw him bowl on TV. So, I was very keen on adding such a delivery to my variations. I was at the PACE Academy in Chandigarh that time and asked my wicket-keeper friend from Himachal Pradesh, Arun Verma, to help me out while I bowled in the nets. For months I kept practising and I was able to bowl the doosra. So, thanks to Arun for his patience.

You also had some controversial moments...there was Andrew Symmonds and "monkeygate" for example.

That episode was blown out of proportion. There are lots of things which are said on the field and forgotten when you play at that level. And in the past too, there had been things said like that during matches. So, the attention it got was disappointing. The attention should have been on cricket during that series rather than that episode which lingered on. That episode taught me that anything done on the field can draw reactions.

Do you have any regrets in your career ?

The episode that happened between me and Sreesanth after an IPL game ended in Mohali is the most regrettable (the two had a heated argument and Singh slapped Sreesanth in the face). It should not have happened ever. I was totally responsible for what happened that evening.

Did you enjoy playing in the IPL?

It was unbelievable to be part of the Mumbai Indians team when the IPL got underway. The league was very new and it was exciting to be part of the most professional and wonderful franchise. I so enjoyed playing for Mumbai Indians for a decade with Sachin Paaji (Tendulkar), Rohit (Sharma) and Zak (Zaheer Khan) around. I learnt so much as a cricketer and the owners allowed us to be ourselves. With three IPL titles and two Champions League titles, I was very fortunate to be part of that brand that turned out to be like a family.