‘If you’re not among favourites, you don’t get such honours': Harbhajan Singh opens up on India captaincy ambitions

Ever since announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has been highly critical of the Indian cricket governing body, the BCCI.

In his latest interview, the off-spinner spoke about the ambitious dream of leading Team India, a position which Harbhajan claimed can only be achieved if you've solid backing among BCCI's top brass.

The 41-year-old, who was part of India's World Cup-winning squad in 2007 and 2011, also mentioned he was “capable” to lead the unit. He, however, has no regrets about it either.

Also Read | 'Virat Kohli’s form is a concern': Ex-pacer sends subtle warning to India, says you’re only as successful as your team

“That is also an achievement that no one talks about - my captaincy. I didn’t know anyone in the BCCI; someone who could push my case because it is required (for national captaincy). If you are not among the favourites of someone (powerful), you don’t get such honours. But, let’s leave that topic. I know I was capable enough (to lead) as we used to guide a lot of captains."

"No big deal if I was an India captain or not. No regrets either if I didn’t become the captain for my country. I was always happy to serve the nation as a player,” Harbhajan told News 18 in an interview.

Also Read | 'I'm not married to him': Harbhajan on rapport with Dhoni, says ‘no complaints against MS, selectors didn’t do justice’

In an illustrious career spanning for over a decade, Harbhajan went on to register 711 international wickets under his name across all formats.

When asked about his rapport with former teammate and ex-India skipper MS Dhoni, the spinner came up with a witty response. “I'm not married to him,” said the 41-year-old, before adding he had no complaints with the wicketkeeper-batter.

Instead Harbhajan pointed fingers at the past selectors, who he slammed in the same interview for not doing “justice to their roles."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON