Harbhajan reacts to Shastri's 'wouldn't digest Kohli's success' remark: 'Our batters have forgotten how to score runs'

A couple of days ago, former India coach Ravi Shastri made a big statement. Weighing in on Virat Kohli stepping down as India's Test captain, Shastri said he feels India's most successful skipper could have continued for a couple of years but had that been the case 'people wouldn't have digested his success'. Shastri's comment promises to add fuel to rumours of Kohli and BCCI being at loggerheads, the speculation of which began in December when Virat was sacked as India's ODI captain.

Reacting to Shastri's remark, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh mentioned that although he has no idea whom the former coach is referring to, Kohli achieving more success as India's Test captain would have made him and plenty of Indian cricket fans immensely happy and proud.

"This is a big statement - Ravi Shastri saying that people wouldn't have digested it had Virat Kohli won another 15-20 Test matches and enhanced his legacy as India's most successful captain. I don't know who he is talking about, who wouldn't have digested it but we Indians would have been extremely proud of it. We would have wished he won another 40 and create a record that another Indian captain would have needed to captain twice to match it," Harbhajan said on Sports Tak.

Shastri's comment stems from the fact that for the next couple of years, India will play most of their Test matches at home, which would have only contributed to Kohli's stellar record as Test captain had he continued. After all, India have lost only two Tests out of the 31 played at home but Harbhajan questioned Shastri's confidence on the basis of two very important points – the pitches to be used under Rahul Dravid and the lack of runs from the blade of India's top batters.

"The matches that are to take place in India, you cannot pre-determine that their outcomes will go in your favour. Yes, you had some great series where you were extremely successful, but going forward, whether Kohli would have won those matches is something only time would have told. With Rahul Dravid as coach, I don’t think India would play on surfaces where the ball would spin from the first over. In fact, I feel there will be pitches where batters too would get a fair chance to prove themselves," Harbhajan pointed out.

"Also, in the last two three years, if you are to take out statistics of Indian batters, you would see that perhaps they don't know how to score runs. Our batters have forgotten how to score runs. The confidence of batters are down because they don't have much runs in the last 2-3 years. And when there aren't runs, players are under pressure. You are winning series at home but your players aren't growing."