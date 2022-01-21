Harbhajan Singh tests positive for Covid-19: 'Have quarantined myself at home, taking all the necessary precautions'

Former Team India star Harbhajan Singh has tested positive for Covid-19. The former off-spinner, on his official Twitter account, informed that he has contracted the virus.

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions," wrote Harbhajan. "I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care."

Harbhajan's wife Geeta Basra too has contracted Covid-19. The actor, in an Instagram story said: "After being so careful and trying to dodge this damn thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us." with a 'Quarantine Mode' sticker

Harbhajan, who had recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, was active on his YouTube channel, 'The Turbanator', where he was analysing India's performance in their ongoing tour of South Africa.

It was on December 24th last month that Harbhajan bid adieu to the sport that he so dearly loved. Ending his 23-year-long cricket career, Harbhajan retired as the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests. The 40-year-old is a two-time World Cup winner, winning the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup in 2011.

The famous Border-Gavaskar series marked Harbhajan's second-coming in international cricket, where he picked up 32 wickets and played a vital part in India's famous 2-1 win against the mighty Australia. It was during the second Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where Harbhajan became the first Indian cricketer to pick up a Test hat-trick, dismissing Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne off successive deliveries.

In the company of the seasoned Anil Kumble, Harbhajan formed a lethal combination, particularly in sub-continent conditions. The duo played 54 Tests together (1998-2008) and picked 501 wickets. Harbhajan picked 95 Test wickets against Australia — his most against a single opposition — and had a wood over Ponting (10 dismissals), Matthew Hayden (9 dismissals), and Gilchrist (7 dismissals).

