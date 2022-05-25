Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Hardik kept saying...': GT's playoff hero David Miller reveals conversation with Pandya during whirlwind 106-run stand
'Hardik kept saying...': GT's playoff hero David Miller reveals conversation with Pandya during whirlwind 106-run stand

David Miller and Hardik Pandya's unbeaten fourth-wicket stand took the game away from the Rajasthan Royals and led Gujarat Titans to the final in their debut IPL season. 
Pandya and Miller put up 106 runs for the fourth wicket. (PTI)
Updated on May 25, 2022 05:51 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

David Miller continued the good form he has found himself in this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to lead the Gujarat Titans to the final in their debut season. Miller smashed a hat-trick of sixes off the first three balls of the last over of the match to knock off the 17 runs that GT needed to win at that point. (More IPL News)

He ended the match unbeaten on 68 off 38 balls while Pandya was on 40 off 27 balls at the other end. The pair shared an unbeaten 106-run stand for the fourth wicket that came in just 61 balls.  

“I was a little bit nervous. But Hardik kept saying let's just play good cricket shots, keep finding the gaps. He wasn't running too fast. I enjoy running hard between the wickets. But it ended up working out pretty well. It was a quick outfield so finding the gaps was the best call,” Miller later told Shubman Gill in a video on the IPL website.

While GT looked set for a comfortable win due to Miller and Pandya's stand, they were left with needing to score 17 in the final over after Obed McCoy conceded just seven runs in the 19th.  

“I try to smack the ball as hard as I could in the last four overs. Eventually came around in the last over,” said Miller. 

“To be honest, Hardik is a cool, calm and collected kind of bloke. He was pretty chilled about the chase,” he said. 

Pandya was all praise for Miller after the win on Tuesday. A lot of people counted David Miller out but for us he was always a match-winner from the time we bought him at the auction," said Pandya.

"What he did today we always expected from him. But for us it was important to give him the importance, give him that love and give him the clarity as to what we expect from him."

