New Delhi [India] April 18 : Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher is impressed with Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya's all-round performance, especially his bowling in the middle overs. Hardik Pandya is one of best all-rounders in world: Mark Boucher

He believes that Pandya's success in bowling is giving him confidence.

"Hardik Pandya is one of the best all-rounders in the world. When he's firing, the team usually wins. I love his new role with the ball - he's not just bowling in the power play, but in the tough middle overs, the 'ugly overs'. And he's picking up wickets there too. That's giving him confidence, and it's translating into his batting, where he's going in and finishing games," Boucher, a JioStar expert, said speaking on Match Centre Live.

Boucher also spoke about Will Jacks, he believed Will Jacks is a genuine all-rounder who has been under pressure but is now showing his true potential. He was impressed with Jack's bowling performance, which he believed would boost his batting confidence and lead to more success.

"Will Jacks has been under pressure and hasn't performed like he'd have wanted at the start of the competition. But he is amazing - he's a genuine all-rounder and more than just a part-time spinner. He bowled really well tonight and picked up some crucial wickets. That would've fed into his batting confidence too - finally feeling like he's contributed. There's no reason he can't carry this momentum and do some fantastic things like he has for other franchises and for England," he added.

Will Jacks and Hardik Pandya's impressive all-round performance powered Mumbai Indians to their third win of the ongoing Indian Premier League season, as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya played a short but impactful cameo, blasting 21 runs off just 9 deliveries to bring the equation down to a run-a-ball. However, he was dismissed with just one run required for victory, he also claimed one wicket for 42 runs in his four overs.

Chasing 163, MI got the job done in 18.1 overs, with Jacks playing a crucial role both with bat and ball. Jack's made a vital contribution of 36 runs off 26 balls during the chase and earlier picked up two important wickets, dismissing Ishan Kishan and the dangerous Travis Head in the first innings, putting a lid on SRH's momentum.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.