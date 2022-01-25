‘Was a raw material’: Hardik reserves special praise for Dhoni, reveals how ex-IND captain taught him to 'survive more'

Hardik Pandya has been out of action ever since India's exit from the T20 World Cup in UAE last year. The 28-year-old cricketer was struggling hard to completely recover from a back injury that almost put a stall on his bowling services, and his woes compounded after he sustained a shoulder injury during the ICC meet in October.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since then Venkatesh Iyer has emerged as the new candidate for the all-rounder's slot, while Pandya underwent rehabilitation to regain complete fitness. The Baroda cricketer in all likelihood will now be seen in action in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League as he was recently announced as the captain of the Ahmedabad franchise.

Pandya when fit was a dangerous custodian, both with the bat and ball and in a recent interview at Backstage with Boria, the all-rounder credited former India captain MS Dhoni as the man behind his rise.

Also Read | 'When you're captain, you don't worry about selection': Ex-India bowler says Kohli will be 'under pressure' to perform

“I have learnt a lot from everyone and especially Mahi bhai because when I went there (Indian team), I was a raw material. They way he groomed me, the way he gave me a lot of freedom. He wanted me to learn from my own mistakes,” said Pandya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When I came there, I was like ‘Mahendra Singh Dhoni will look after everything.’ At that time, I thought why he’s not saying a lot of things. I thought he’ll tell me to bowl here or bowl there. Later, I realized he wanted me to learn on my own so, I can survive more,” added the all-rounder.

Also Read | 'Send him back. He doesn't have that level of maturity': Gambhir wants India to use promising 27-year-old only in T20Is

Pandya also recalled an interesting episode from his T20I debut against Australia.

“I remember giving 22 or 24 runs (19) in my first over on (T20I) debut and I genuinely thought it’s my first and last game. So, when he asked me to bowl the second over, I thought he’s referring to someone else. Then I went and obviously, things changed. So, what I learnt from him is that he never showed he’s there but he was always there,” he concluded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}