Hardik Pandya teaches Riyan Parag how it's done at the toss: 'He's figured it out. When he flips the coin...'

From losing five matches in their first six, Mumbai Indians have registered six back-to-back wins in the IPL 2025 to make an unprecedented leap in the points table. Languishing at the bottom of the pile not too long ago, MI have jumped to take the pole position with 14 points. Moreover, their 100-run win over the now-eliminated Rajasthan Royals. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are just a shade below them because of a superior net run-rate, but given MI's course correction, the five-time champions are just another win away from sealing a place in the IPL 2025 Playoffs. Riyan Parag (L) and Hardik Pandya talk during the toss(PTI)

Plenty of factors have contributed to their meteoric rise this season. Jasprit Bumrah's sensational comeback, Suryakumar Yadav's tremendous run of consistency, the clutch player that is captain Hardik Pandya, and Rohit Sharma's return to form have all brilliantly contributed to giving MI a solid foundation. However, what many may not have taken note of is MI and Hardik's luck factor with the toss. MI have won three tosses in their last six matches – a 50 percent success rate – which has its own perks.

Hardik may have lost the toss against Riyan Parag's RR but that didn't stop him from teaching the opposition captain a few do's and don't's of the toss. Hardik was seen gesturing to Parag with the coin, almost indicating how to flip the coin, with how much force and at what distance. Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta tried to decipher the method that goes into Hardik's toss tactics.

Watch the clip below:

"When Hardik does the toss, he flips the coin really high in the air – sometimes behind. There is some idea that goes into it. He's figured it out. He's put some brains behind it for sure," he said on Star Sports.

Hardik Pandya played with a cut above his eye

On to the game, Hardik was once again at his all-round best, first scoring an unbeaten 48 off just 23 balls including six fours and a six, and then picking up 2/1 in his one over. With the bat, he put on an unbeaten partnership of 94 runs, with SKY putting up the exact score with the exact number of balls faced. After Rohit and Ryan Rickelton gave MI a blistering start, smashing 116 in 11.5 overs, with both scoring half-centuries, the stage was set for SKY and Hardik to go all guns blazing. Rickelton was dismissed for 61, and Rohit for 51, before the Surya-Hardik show took over and powered MI to 217/2.

What made this effort even more special from Hardik was that he played the match with a cut above his eye. As per social media, Hardik sustained 7-8 stitches prior to the match, most likely during the nets session. However, HT cannot independently verify the report, nor has the franchise released any official information on the same. But the fact that Hardik looked at no difficulty at all, be it while batting, or bowling or fielding, indicates that he's absolutely fine and MI have no reasons to worry. One more win and MI will officially qualify for the Playoffs, where they would need their captain Hardik operating at a 100 percent.