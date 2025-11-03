Harmanpreet Kaur bows down, touches feet of coach Amol Muzumdar as emotions reach tipping point after World Cup win

No one gave India a chance of winning the Women's World Cup 2025, especially after the hosts lost three consecutive games to South Africa, Australia, and England in the league stage. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's side showed nerves of steel as the side bounced back from a precarious position to lift their maiden ICC title. November 2, 2025, has been etched as a red-letter day in the history of Indian sport as the women's team defeated South Africa in the summit clash of the eight-team tournament at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur touched the feet of head coach Amol Muzumdar after India's win. (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

India outclassed the Proteas by 52 runs in front of a sold-out stadium, and the celebrations knew no bounds. There were tears on offer as Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet failed to control their emotions, and it was no surprise considering it was the maiden title for India. The team had come close on two occasions - in 2005 and 2017 - only to fall short at the final hurdle.

However, 2025 changed everything, and the World Cup win has the potential to shape women's cricket in the country going forward, as many young girls will now be inspired to pick up a bat and ball and aspire to join the national side.

It was fitting that the final catch of the final was taken by skipper Harman off the bowling of Deepti Sharma. However, what was more fitting was that the Indian captain did not forget the role of her head coach, Amol Muzumdar, and how he helped rally the team around, especially after losses in the league stage.

The cameras picked up Harmanpreet bowing down and touching the feet of Muzumdar after the victory in the summit clash. The head coach then picked her up to give her a hug as the duo soaked in the enormity of the achievement.

Muzumdar's dressing room speech after England defeat

After the semi-final victory over Australia, Harmanpreet had revealed how coach Muzumdar gave a dressing room speech after the loss against England in the league stage. She said that honest conversations were had with every player, and this resulted in the team changing their fortunes around in the tournament.

After losing to England, India defeated New Zealand in a must-win encounter to secure their place in the semi-final. The knockout game then saw Jemimah Rodrigues playing out of her skin as she returned with an unbeaten 127 to help the side pull off the highest chase in women's ODIs.

The final then witnessed Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma raising their game to outclass the Proteas in the summit clash.