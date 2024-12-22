Harmanpreet Kaur grabs one-handed screamer, commentator left shocked as India captain makes blistering return

Indian women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur turned heads with a sensational fielding effort in the first ODI against the West Indies at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Kaur's stunning one-handed catch to dismiss West Indies' Aliyaah Alleyne off Renuka Singh stunned fans and commentators alike, showcasing her remarkable athleticism and sharp reflexes. Harmanpreet Kaur takes a brilliant catch(X)

Alleyne, looking to clear the mid-on boundary, struck the ball cleanly, but Kaur, stationed at mid-on, was ready. The ball was traveling at pace, but Harmanpreet's remarkable leap saw her fully extend her arm to complete the catch. It wasn’t just the jump that made the catch exceptional, but also the way Kaur managed to control the ball and secure the dismissal, turning what seemed like a certain boundary into a moment of brilliance.

Watch the catch here:

This match marked Harmanpreet Kaur’s return to action after missing the last two T20Is against West Indies due to a knee niggle. The Indian captain made a strong comeback in the ODI, scoring a quickfire 34 off just 23 balls before being run out, as India posted a strong score of 314/9.

Earlier, India’s innings got off to a flying start, courtesy of a brilliant 110-run opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana and debutant Prakiti Rawal.

Mandhana, in particular, looked set for a century, but fell just short, dismissed for 91. Despite her departure, India’s middle and lower order made sure the team posted a commanding total, leaving West Indies with a steep chase ahead.

Earlier, India won the T20I series 2-1, with the side registering a strong 60-run win in the decisive final match of the series. Batting first, India posted a mammoth 217/4, with stand-in skipper Mandhana scoring 77 off just 47 deliveries. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh smashed the Windies bowlers all around the park, scoring a quickfire 54 off just 21 deliveries in the innings, too.

The bowlers, then, turned up the heat, restricting West Indies to just 157/9. Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, as she picked four wickets in the innings.