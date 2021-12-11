'Has happened to best of players including Gavaskar': Ex-India head coach on how Dhawan can make comeback in SA tour

Despite brilliant returns with the bat in the first leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), veteran Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan failed to find his name on the T20 World Cup squad earlier in September and wasn't recalled for the home series against New Zealand last month. But he returned to action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored only 26 runs in three innings which includes a duck. Despite form, former Indian head coach and team selector, Anshuman Gaekwad has backed the senior batter to bounce back strongly for the impending ODI series against South Africa in January.

Dhawan's form has remained a concern since he returned to action after the pandemic. He scored 207 runs in eight innings in the second leg of IPL 2021 and scored 0, 12 and 14 in the three matches he played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. But Gaekwad feels that Dhawan is just one good knock away from returning back to form.

“It all depends on how selectors look at it. I believe form can change but class remains, and batters like Shikhar need just one good innings to strike form. Sometimes, you have a bad patch and it has happened to the best of the players, including Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath. In that phase, no matter what you try, you just don’t get the result,” Gaekwad told Sportstar.

“In such times, it is important for some soul searching. You cannot exactly pinpoint what it is - whether it is mental, technical- and such things happen. You have to hang in there and ensure that one innings comes soon. If need be, take a break and start afresh,” he added.

But with the next ODI World Cup still two years later, the team management might want to groom youngsters for the role in the 2023 edition of the tournament so how is Dhawan likely to play a role in the mix of things?

“His massive experience,” Gaekwad said. “Okay, he is not in best of forms, but then a big match player like him brings that experience in the batting department, which is very crucial in the South African conditions. He could revolve the game around him and also guide the youngster. Just that, he has to back himself and hang in there in those conditions.”

Having closely been part of the process, Gaekwad also feels that IPL and domestic cricket numbers are unlikely to affect his selection for the ODI series.

“IPL cannot be a base for Tests or even ODI cricket, because in the end, they all are different formats. There have been a lot of players who were picked in the national side on the basis of their IPL performances and many have disappeared. You don’t see them in any forms of cricket now, not even in Ranji Trophy or Mushtaq Ali Trophy. So, you need that (temperament and mentality) in international cricket,” Gaekwad said.

“I believe in horses for courses, but at the same time, you have to give importance to experience…And a player like Shikhar has that quality.”

