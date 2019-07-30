Hasan Ali’s marriage reports to an Indian girl inspires meme-fest on Twitter

cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali on Tuesday responded on Twitter regarding reports of him getting married to an Indian girl, Shamia Arzoo. The media reports, earlier suggested that the pacer is set to marry Shamia, who hails from Mewat, a district in the state of Haryana, on Tuesday, August 20 at the Atlantis Palm Hotel.

But, in a tweet, the bowler said that the two families are just meeting for talks and nothing is yet finalised. “Just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah,” Ali wrote.

just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah. #gettingreadyforfamilymeetup — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) July 30, 2019

The reports of marriage inspired a series of meme-fest on Twitter, with many comparing his situation with another Pakistan fellow cricketer Shoaib Malik, who is currently married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

Shoaib malik and sania mirza right now 🙈 pic.twitter.com/ZTbwDV75TE — Khan shah (@NematKh07598144) July 30, 2019

respect ur seniors, they can do anything just to make u smile... #HasanAli pic.twitter.com/FuRZoKBmVk — Adnan Liaqat (@danii__says) July 30, 2019

Matlab hum haan hi samjhen. https://t.co/qMwAZwrrlR — Ashar Jawad (@AsharJawad) July 30, 2019

Hasan Ali getting married to Indian girl.#hasanali pic.twitter.com/ApKmATTNK3 — snake eater (@sallu065) July 30, 2019

Hasan will not be the first Pakistan player to marry an Indian girl. Apart from Shoaib Malik, who recently retired from international cricket, former Pakistan cricketers Zaheer Abbas and Mohsin Hasan Khan also have Indian wives.

As per a report in Amar Ujala which quotes Shamia’s father Liaquat Ali, as many as ten family members will leave for UAE on 17 August. These include son Akbar Ali, wife Rahisha, son-in-law Altaf Hussain, daughters Bilkis and Mumtaz and other members of the family.

Shamia has a B.Tech (Aeronautical) degree from Manav Rachna University. She was previously employed with Jet Airways and is currently, working as a flight engineer in Emirates Airlines.

Hasan Ali has has picked up 82 wickets in 53 ODIs and 31 wickets in 9 Test matches for Pakistan. He was a key member of the team that beat India in the final to win the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

