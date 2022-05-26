‘Have adopted Jos Buttler as my second husband,’ jokes Rajasthan Royals star's wife

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has proved to be a fruitful one for Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler, who has been leading the Orange Cap race from the word go. The wicketkeeper-batter has so far amassed 718 runs from 15 outings, which include three centuries and four half-centuries. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

While the fans have surely enjoyed the Buttler show, one more face from the RR camp has been getting a fair amount of limelight every time the England star sends the ball across the boundary ropes.

Rassie van der Dussen's wife Lara has been spotted on camera cheering the batter and enjoying his imperious display. In an interesting conversation on The Royals podcast, featuring Lara, Dhanashree Verma, and Prithi Ashwin, Van der Dussen's wife shared her thoughts on the immense focus she has been receiving and many confusing her as Buttler's better half.

Responding to a question on the same in the podcast, Lara jokingly said: "I think I've now adopted Jos as my second husband it seems. I've been known as Louise, I think that's what his wife's name is, I haven't met her before that makes it worse.

“People think I'm Jos' wife. I definitely think it's because I've been in camera quite a few times. And Dhanashree and I cannot control ourselves next to the field as we are quite invested in the cheering. And Jos has been getting 100s as we go along and maybe the excitement has got people thinking probably I'm part of him, so it's quite interesting.

“And Rassie has not played as much in the IPL so I haven't been able to show the same sentiment to him. So I'll just adopt the cheering for Jos for now on and enjoy it,” she added.

When asked if she has a message for the photographers, who are employed by BCCI for the lucrative T20 league, Lara said: “There are a number of 15 photographer and I don't know what his name is and it's strange in every single game as long as Jos bats the camera is on me.”

"Please know that I'm really not Jos' wife, I'm Rassie's wife actually. But I'll take it for now as she is not here, so I'll take it and support for now," added Lara.

Rajasthan endured a tough seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans and have another opportunity against Royal Challengers Bangalore to book the final ticket. The winner of the clash between both the sides, which will be played in Ahmedabad on Friday evening, will determine the second finalists of IPL 2022.

