'Having him as a mentor is special to me': Rising South Africa batter hails AB de Villers; says ‘he is one of the best’

Dewald Brevis had a decent outing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as he accumulated 161 runs from 7 matches. The 19-year-old Mumbai Indians batter chipped in with a crucial 33-ball 37 against Delhi Capitals, as the former won the match by five wickets. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Brevis rose to limelight in the U-19 World Cup won by India earlier this year. Playing the first match against Yash Dhull and co, Brevis went to score 65(99) in a losing cause. Continuing his stellar run in the tournament, the 19-year-old emerged as the leading run-scorer. He had then amassed 506 runs from six encounters, which included two hundreds and three fifties. Thrice he was dismissed in the 90s.

Brevis, who is popular among his teammates and fans as “Baby AB”, is a huge admirer of former South Africa batter AB de Villiers. And after the match against Delhi Capitals, the right-handed batter shared his thoughts on the Proteas great.

"Yes look, you're always growing up idolising him, really watch him on TV or next to the field. Ya, I have met him before a few times, met him at my school, he also attended the same school. So, just to get to know him, he is such a great human being and to learn from him he gives more pieces of advice and he is really one of the best. Having him as a mentor is special to me," the 19-year-old was quoted by India Today as saying.

The youngster who is viewed as a future star, however, wasn't selected in South Africa's T20 squad, which will play five matches against India next month.

Apart from his rich exploits in the U-19 World Cup, Brevis had left a good impression by hammering four sixes in a row against Punjab Kings earlier in the season.

