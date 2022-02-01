'He barely runs in, gets momentum from last few steps': Former AUS coach's massive praise for 'remarkable' India star

Toe-crushing yorkers are perhaps synonymous with Jasprit Bumrah. But one cannot pigeonhole the Indian paceman as a single-discipline specialist, given the fact that he's evolved into a multi-format player with 292 international scalps. He made his debut back in 2016 and eventually went on to become a vital part of the Indian bowling attack across all three formats.

The 28-year-old Bumrah has also emerged as a potential candidate for the leadership role if the BCCI decides to groom a youngster as a future captain. The workload management makes it difficult for any pacer to lead the Indian team and former Australian strength and conditioning coach Jock Campbell also touched upon the issue.

"Workload management was not that hard in those days. Back then it was easy, it was just 2 guys and the head coach deciding on the player's fitness and talking with the captain. I'm sure it's much more challenging now. Now there's like 10 coaches, physios and nutritionists, who all throw their two cents," he said on Brad Hogg's YouTube channel.

Campbell also reserved praise for Bumrah, who is known for generating despite a relatively short run-up. Campbell stressed on the importance of resting Bumrah, and further pointed out how injury threat and lack of intensity has led to teams pondering workload management of fast bowlers.

"There's a lot of pressure on the coaches and the captains to win games. Bumrah, what a remarkable player he is, just an example. He fires through, his arm goes between his legs, he barely runs in, gets the momentum from the last few steps, his arm does not even come up all the way. He has got another 5-10 kmph in him, but we don't want to teach him that. India seems to rotate their bowlers a lot better now. They've now got a good band of fast bowlers," he further said.

He was appointed vice-captain of the Indian team for the South Africa ODIs and Bumrah appeared keen on leading the bunch. "If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," Bumrah had said in a press conference.

Bumrah, who recently played all three Tests and ODIs in South Africa, has been rested for the three ODIs and as many T20Is against West Indies starting February 6.