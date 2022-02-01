Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'He barely runs in, gets momentum from last few steps': Former AUS coach's massive praise for 'remarkable' India star
cricket

'He barely runs in, gets momentum from last few steps': Former AUS coach's massive praise for 'remarkable' India star

Former Australian strength and conditioning coach Jock Campbell pointed out how injury threat and lack of intensity has led to teams pondering workload management of fast bowlers.
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss South Africa's Janneman Malan off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Toe-crushing yorkers are perhaps synonymous with Jasprit Bumrah. But one cannot pigeonhole the Indian paceman as a single-discipline specialist, given the fact that he's evolved into a multi-format player with 292 international scalps. He made his debut back in 2016 and eventually went on to become a vital part of the Indian bowling attack across all three formats.

The 28-year-old Bumrah has also emerged as a potential candidate for the leadership role if the BCCI decides to groom a youngster as a future captain. The workload management makes it difficult for any pacer to lead the Indian team and former Australian strength and conditioning coach Jock Campbell also touched upon the issue.

ALSO READ: 'Kohli, Dhoni who captained before him, their strength was...': Ex-IND cricketer points out Rohit's 'biggest challenge'

"Workload management was not that hard in those days. Back then it was easy, it was just 2 guys and the head coach deciding on the player's fitness and talking with the captain. I'm sure it's much more challenging now. Now there's like 10 coaches, physios and nutritionists, who all throw their two cents," he said on Brad Hogg's YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Campbell also reserved praise for Bumrah, who is known for generating despite a relatively short run-up. Campbell stressed on the importance of resting Bumrah, and further pointed out how injury threat and lack of intensity has led to teams pondering workload management of fast bowlers.

"There's a lot of pressure on the coaches and the captains to win games. Bumrah, what a remarkable player he is, just an example. He fires through, his arm goes between his legs, he barely runs in, gets the momentum from the last few steps, his arm does not even come up all the way. He has got another 5-10 kmph in him, but we don't want to teach him that. India seems to rotate their bowlers a lot better now. They've now got a good band of fast bowlers," he further said.

He was appointed vice-captain of the Indian team for the South Africa ODIs and Bumrah appeared keen on leading the bunch. "If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," Bumrah had said in a press conference.

Bumrah, who recently played all three Tests and ODIs in South Africa, has been rested for the three ODIs and as many T20Is against West Indies starting February 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jasprit bumrah indian cricket team
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP