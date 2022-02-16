'He brings three skills into the team': Rohit has his say on Hardik Pandya's return to Team India ahead of T20 World Cup

India's T20I captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday opened up on star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's possible return to the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

Speaking to the press ahead of the T20I series opener against West Indies in Kolkata, Rohit talked about the importance of Hardik in the Indian team, although he admitted that the team is yet to have a discussion over whether he can play solely as a batter in the team.

"Hardik Pandya is an important player, he brings three skills to the table. We have not had a discussion on whether he can play as pure batter or not. It is about everyone being available. Since the T20 World Cup, we have had injuries. The important thing is to get everyone available, once they are available, we will look at the second step,” he said.

“The door is open for everyone, we do not make decisions quickly, we want to go with the right combination because, in Australia, you will get different conditions. You will require different skillsets there, we want to prepare accordingly and we want to cover all the bases,” he added.

Hardik last featured for India in the T20 World Cup last October where did bowl in two matches after the management had faced heavy criticism for playing the Baroda-based cricketer as batter in the team despite him being picked as an all-rounder in the squad.

Following the tournament, he made himself unavailable from all limited-overs tournament although Hardik will be available for the impending 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will captain Gujarat Titans.

Talking about the T20I series against West Indies, the contest will begin from Wednesday onwards at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India head into the contest on the back of a 3-0 whitewash against Kieron Pollard's men in Ahmedabad in the ODI series.