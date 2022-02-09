'He can attack from ball one. That's a skill every player doesn't possess': Karthik reserves huge praise for 23-year-old

In an unexpected move, Rishabh Pant on Wednesday walked in to open the Indian innings with Rohit Sharma in the second game of the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The team management made one change to the line-up as KL Rahul, who missed the previous game due to a personal engagement, came into the side in place of Ishan Kishan. But the change wasn't just limited to starting eleven.

India tried a fresh opening combination, with Pant and Rohit given opening duties and Rahul bracketed at the No. 4 position. India have plenty of openers at their disposal and Pant's promotion up top could make things difficult for Ishan. But senior India cricketer Dinesh Karthik feels the 23-year-old Ishan will thrive under competition due to his wide-ranging abilities.

Ishan cannot be labelled as a one-trick pony, given the fact that he's got the ability to bat anywhere in the order and keep wickets as well. He's a gun fielder who also has expertise behind the stumps. The left-handed player scored a 36-ball 28 in the previous ODI versus West Indies and forget an 84-run opening stand with Rohit.

"Ishan by now would know that among all the available spots, the one that has the most competition is the opening. There are way too many openers and just two spots. He's going to be aware of that... but the good thing for Ishan is that he's not just a keeper. He's a good fielder as well. You double up as an option on the field. They are going to look at him as a pure opener like they did in the first game against West Indies," said Karthik in the pre-match show on Cricbuzz.

"He's got tremendous skills... he can attack from ball one. That's a skill every player doesn't possess. In the new age, players try and attack a lot from ball one. Teams that have succeeded in doing that consistently have done very well in multi-nation tournaments. So Ishan definitely has a good chance to come into the scheme of things," he further said.

Ishan is also expected to fetch a huge sum in the upcoming IPL mega auction. He's listed his base price as ₹2 crore and will possibly end up among the most expensive buys of the event. With 1452 IPL runs in 61 games, Ishan has got a decent amount of experience under his belt and his previous franchise Mumbai Indians can also buy him back.

He was the top run-getter for Mumbai Indians in the 2020 season, scoring 516 runs at an average of 57.33, which also helped him earn a national call-up. Back in 2018, MI had snapped him up for a staggering INR 6.20 crore in the auction.