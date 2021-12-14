‘He can bat pretty much anywhere’: Ex-AUS skipper names David Warner's replacement for second Ashes Test

Australia will be missing the services of Josh Hazlewood in Adelaide with the ace paceman ruled out after the Ashes opener at The Gabba. After going 1-0 up against rivals England, the Pat Cummins-led unit could see another blow in the form of David Warner if he does not recover from the bruised ribs.

Warner suffered severe bruising to his ribs caused by two nasty blows while batting on the second day of the first Test. The southpaw had made an important 94 in Australia's first innings score of 425.

Skipper Cummins said after the Brisbane win that Warner will be "alright" for the Adelaide contest but in case if the opener doesn't make the cut, the hosts will be in the hunt for a fresh option at the top. Former Australia captain Greg Chappell has suggested Cricket Australia (CA) to look at Usman Khawaja as an option.

"You've got Khawaja obviously, who is a batting replacement and he can bat pretty much anywhere in the order," Chappell told Sportsday.

"If they had to go outside of the 15, I've got no idea to be honest because I haven't been watching domestic cricket that closely," he added.

Another player who could squeeze into the Australian team is Michael Neser. CA is likely to make a choice between Queensland’s Michael Neser and Western Australia’s Jhye Richardson as Hazlewood’s replacement.

The 30-year-old Hazlewood was officially ruled out of the Day-night Test after suffering a side strain during the Ashes opener. He reportedly flew out of Brisbane to Sydney on Sunday afternoon for further assessment and rehabilitation.

Chappell, however, went with Richardson as Hazlewood's replacement, underlining the pacer's ability to bowl with a different angle and height under the lights.

"I think Richardson is the obvious choice for Hazlewood. He would be sensational under lights if he bowls like I know he can bowl. He's quick he's accurate, he doesn't get the bounce that a Hazlewood gets but he'll be a different angle, a different sort of height. So it's a change of angle and height.

"Cummins and Hazlewood, there's not a hell of a lot of difference between them as right-hand bowlers, albeit Cummins skids a little bit more than Hazlewood does. Richardson will be more of a skidder so he'll add a bit of variety to the attack," Chappell further said.

