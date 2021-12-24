'He can't even survive a single format': Former Pakistan batter says Hardik Pandya has 'weak body', suggests road ahead

Injuries have proved to be a stumbling block for flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who finds himself at crossroads at the moment. The out-of-favor Baroda cricketer has had his fair share of injuries over the past two years, keeping him away from bowling duties in Indian colours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hardik managed to bowl just four overs during India's lacklustre campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021. He also didn't bowl a single delivery for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021. While the five-time IPL champions haven't retained the 26-year-old Hardik for the next season, he can still attract bids in the mega-auction, given the fact that he can contribute with both bat and ball.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt feels Hardik needs to add some muscle after his "weak" body has made it difficult for him to endure even a single format of the sport. It all started with Hardik suffering a back injury for the first time during the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup. He was stretchered off the field and was out of action for almost three months.

“Hardik Pandya’s body is so weak that he can’t even survive in a single format. He needs to put on some muscle by weight training and proper diet. Ravi Shastri recently said Pandya should go back and work hard so that he is able to bowl 4 overs. That means he can’t even bowl 4 overs properly at the moment,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Butt also shared his thoughts on Ravichandran Ashwin's recent comments on Ravi Shastri. The seasoned off-spinner was “absolutely crushed" after Shastri termed Kuldeep Yadav as India's No. 1 overseas spinner during the Australia series in 2019.

Butt feels outside criticism doesn't affect a player but a rebuke from your team member does hurt. "Now, as a player, you get to hear things like these. Obviously, you try your best but when you don’t deliver the performances you’re expected of, you have to endure some criticism. When someone from outside critcriticizes, you don’t really care much about it but when someone from your own team says things like that, it does hurt a bit. Same happened with Ashwin,” Butt further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}