'He could've been a future captaincy option': Ex-India batter pinpoints KKR's 'mistake' ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction

Looking for a strong rebuild, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to enter the mega auction ahead of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise will have the added responsibility of finding a captain as well. The Kolkata-based outfit, led by Eoin Morgan in the past season, made four retentions ahead of the mega auction; Andre Russell ( ₹12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy ( ₹8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer ( ₹8 crore) and Sunil Narine ( ₹6 crore).

Surprisingly, the team parted ways with Shubman Gill, who eventually signed up for newcomers Gujarat Titans. An exciting player who can also be considered for future captaincy, Gill was bought by KKR during the IPL auction for ₹1.8 crore back in 2018. He scored 1,417 runs for the franchise in 58 matches at a strike rate of 123.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has weighed in on KKR's retention picks, saying the team needs to look for a "long-term" option for the captaincy role. "KKR made some interesting retention choices. Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine all have injury issues, and Venkatesh Iyer has only played ten matches. KKR are the only team that won't be looking for a leg-spinner. They need a captain, and they should think of a short-term option; don't think long-term," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also gave his verdict on Kolkata's decision of releasing Gill, who could have led the team moving forward. He also predicted the franchise to splurge a hefty sum on Shreyas Iyer at the two-day event that will see top Indian and overseas players going under the hammer.

"They also need Indian batting depth. Shubman Gill was there; he could have been a future captaincy option as well. You let Shubman Gill go, and I think that was a mistake. They can try to bring back the players they have released like Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi. They will bid high for Shreyas Iyer; there is a possibility," Chopra further said.

Prasidh Krishna has shown his bowling prowess in the ongoing home series against the West Indies and Chopra feels Kolkata will try to buy him back. To further bolster their pace force, the Men in Purple & Gold might also acquire established pacers like Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel.

"KKR needs gun fast bowlers since they have secured their spin-bowling with Narine and Chakravarthy. They will have to establish a pool of fast bowlers. Try to buy back Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna, if possible. Or go hard for Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini or Harshal Patel. Things won't be possible without fast bowlers," he added.

The upcoming IPL edition will feature 10 teams who will have 590 cricketers, including 220 overseas players, to choose from in the two-day auction in Bengaluru beginning February 12 (Saturday).

