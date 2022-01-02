'He deserves that': Ex-India wicketkeeper explains how ODI skipper Rahul 'can take the team forward'

The ODI captaincy switch from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma justifiably drew more eyeballs before KL Rahul stepped into the picture. The 29-year-old Rahul, who has already proved his batting prowess in all three formats, was named the captain of India's ODI team for the three-match series against South Africa.

Rohit was initially set to lead the ODI team in its first overseas assignment of the year but a hamstring injury to the senior opener has handed over the reins to Rahul. Ex-India wicketkeeper and former BCCI selector Saba Karim has also backed Rahul for the leadership role, saying the Karnataka lad's appointment will augur well for the team.

"This is going to be a very good year for Rahul; that is my wish for him. He deserves that because he is a player who can take the team forward. He knows his place is assured in this team; he is a multi-format player," said Karim on India News.

"The classy knock he played in the Test match; it was extremely enjoyable watching that. I feel he is a player who can adapt his batting to every format, and that is why this responsibility has been given to KL Rahul."

Rahul will look to continue his rich vein of form with the bat, having scored a ton in the Test series opener against South Africa. The right-handed dasher scored 123 & 23 in Centurion to help India record their first-ever Test win at the venue.

Reetinder Singh Sodhi also reiterated that Rahul's "multi-format" facet and his performance for Punjab Kings has helped him evolve as a captaincy candidate. "He (Rahul) is a big player. As Saba said, he is a multi-format player, and I think he has an insatiable appetite for runs, whichever format he plays - Test cricket, T20s or ODIs. He excelled for the Punjab Kings in the IPL last season, made brilliant runs," he said.

"His bat is not stopping in Test cricket. So he definitely deserved captaincy. Test cricket is still left in South Africa, but we hope that the ODI captaincy suits him, and he keeps on scoring runs like this because he can be a legend of the game," he added.

After India's dominant performance in Centurion, the action now shifts to Johannesburg where the Virat Kohli-led unit will look to seal the country's maiden Test series win in the Rainbow nation. The second Test between India and South Africa begins on January 3 at the Wanderers Stadium.