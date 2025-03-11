Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'He didn't get a single Man of the Match': Indian star's unsung role in Champions Trophy gets Kaif's attention

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 11, 2025 05:39 PM IST

Mohammad Kaif pointed out the Indian star's unsung role in Champions Trophy triumph with the bat.

Shreyas Iyer made a massive impact in India's incredible Champions Trophy triumph as he was the second-leading run-getter in the tournament. Iyer, who has been out of the Test and T20I set-up, returned to the ODI team for the England series and Champions Trophy, and he proved that he is the best number 4 batter in the world at the moment. The stylish batter worked on his batting in domestic cricket, and since his return, he has registered seven 40+ plus scores in the last eight matches. He rescued India from tricky situations in the Champions Trophy semifinal and final, stabilising the innings with 45 and 48-run knocks, respectively.

Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer were India's backbone with the bat during the Champions Trophy 2025 title triumph.(REUTERS)
Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer were India's backbone with the bat during the Champions Trophy 2025 title triumph.(REUTERS)

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif was highly impressed with Iyer's comeback and scoring consistently well despite not playing Tests and T20Is in the past few months.

"I was surprised by his form. He neither plays Tests, nor is he in the T20I squad. He plays only ODIs for India. So you are not there in the team continuously. You have to straightaway play for India after playing in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, and in a zone where you have to attack, hit boundaries, and play your natural game," Kaif told Star Sports.

The 30-year-old was India's leading run-getter in the Champions Trophy, with 243 runs in five matches. His 48-run knock in the final was pivotal for India to secure another ICC title as he stabilised the innings when the Men in Blue lost Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in quick succession.

‘I admire Shreyas Iyer because many players came…’: Mohammad Kaif

Kaif expressed his admiration for Iyer for owning the number 4 position where India were struggling to get the right fit for the past few years. The former cricketer also pointed out that Iyer played an unsung role in the tournament, as he didn't receive any Player of the Match award but finished second highest run-getter.

"I admire this batter because many players came and went at the No. 4 position. We weren't getting players for the No. 4 position. This guy came and made his place, and plays impactful knocks. He is this tournament's second-highest run-getter, but he didn't get a single Man of the Match," the former India batter added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On