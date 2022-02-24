'He does not have much time...': Former national selector identifies Rohit Sharma's 'biggest targets'

A confident Indian unit will eye another series win when it takes on Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series, beginning Thursday. While the focus remains on continuing the winning momentum, India will also look to find the perfect team combination in the lead-up to this year's T20 World Cup. A lacklustre show in the previous T20 showpiece event led to the Indian team's early exit and putting up a much-improved show in the impending edition will perhaps be a high-priority objective for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid.

The home assignment against Sri Lanka is India's second hurdle before the T20 World Cup and the team has undergone some changes due to injuries and the non-availability of players. While senior players Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Chahar have been forced to miss the T20Is due to injuries.

Rohit himself opened up on workload management and said that he currently has no issues with playing "all games" in bio-secure environments. The Indian team will be addressing the fitness issues of all players including Rohit and former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim believes the skipper wants his players to remain fit and available with two World Cups lined up.

“Rohit Sharma’s biggest targets are the T20 World Cup this year and the 50-over World Cup in 2023. He does not have much time and he wants players to perform up to expectations and stay fit. It seems like he feels it is important to address this fitness issue. Often uncomfortable questions are not asked in Indian cricket," said Karim on the Khelneeti podcast.

With workload management coming into the picture, the team management will try experimenting with players and Karim feels Rohit needs to find the solution to help India end their trophy drought at ICC events.

“Solutions need to be found for these problems, the right players need to be picked and backed. This is Rohit Sharma’s role. His style of addressing the issue may be different, but the intention is right," he added.

Rohit the captain is seen as a cool customer who gives freedom to his players to express themselves. But the full-time Indian leader was spotted losing his cool in the series against the West Indies. Karim pointed out how Rohit's outbursts don't mean that has a grudge against the player.

“There is no malice but a sense of innocence in Rohit’s outbursts. And players accept it. But we saw some of those expressions when MI were struggling last season. All the players know that this is how Rohit is on the field and off it as well.

“But yes, there are many challenges in store for him. We are winning now, so it remains to be seen how he reacts to defeats," Karim further added.

